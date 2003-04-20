New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has thrown down the gauntlet. He wants Albany to show him the money, or he plans to make cuts that would make the word "draconian" seem mild. Say what you will about the mayor, at least he is making sure his constituents know what kind of pain they are facing from the city's fiscal crisis. If governing is about choices, Bloomberg is making his crystal clear.

The situation is this: Bloomberg released two budget proposals -- a $44.5 billion best-case plan and a backup plan of $1 billion less. The New York City mayor is banking on one of those plans being able to close the $3.8 billion gap in his budget.

Either way, things are going to get a lot more painful for the people of New York City. We're talking massive layoffs, including police, firehouse closings, dropped educational programs, closed zoos and some missed garbage pickups. The list goes on.

Like Buffalo and just about every other municipality in the state, Bloomberg has turned to Albany for help. But the state is facing its own $11.5 billion budget gap. The question is: Where is Albany going to find the money to bail New York City out -- let alone other cities?

Bloomberg has some ideas. He is pushing for a commuter tax he believes will reap the city $1.4 billion. Of course, Albany is reluctant to allow this tax and, perhaps, rightfully so. But if he doesn't get his way, then it looks like the plan known as the "doomsday budget" will be enacted.

Bloomberg insists that his doomsday budget is no tactic, and that he is serious. He still believes Albany will come through in the end. This is, perhaps, not the best time to rely on gut instinct. And if New York City is bailed out, then Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse will have every right to demand similar help.

That said, it's almost a regional pastime to complain about New York City. But the truth is, the fiscal health of that city has a direct correlation on the economy of the state, which has an impact on Western New York.

As the State Legislature flails around looking for a solution to the state's budget woes, New York City, Buffalo, Rochester and every other city wait to see just how bad their own situation will be. In the meantime, it's worth noting the respect Bloomberg has given to his constituents by presenting the ugly truth about his city's fiscal situation.

When a political leader has to cut services, the only thing that's certain is that people won't be happy. But one has to admire Bloomberg for his candor. He has made it clear to Albany, where he's seeking more state aid, and to municipal union leaders, from whom he's seeking $600 million in productivity savings, what life will be like without their help.

Governing is all about making choices. That becomes even more difficult when all the choices are bad. Politicians don't like to talk about those bad choices, even when they are caused by events beyond their control. Give the New York City mayor credit for being upfront about what's in store for his constituents. It's not a pretty picture, but it's a clear one.