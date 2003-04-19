SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND TRASH: We hope you get your traditional seasonal visit to the Broadway Market in by today, because tomorrow's Easter Parade won't be pretty on the old Polish East Side.

That's because area residents will have to shed their finery and pause their Easter Sunday celebrations long enough to move mountains of trash to curbside. Easter is also Bulk Trash Sunday throughout the Fillmore District, under City Hall rules that mandate Sunday mound-building for weeklong district trash pickups. Today marks the end of both Holy Week and Bulk Trash Week in the Masten District. And while you're separating church and state, don't forget to separate your recyclables.

WHY ARE WE NOT SURPRISED?: For the most predictable development of the year, we give you the state budget deliberations. Gov. George Pataki has stopped talking to Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and State Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno, who are now fashioning a deal by themselves, important parts of which may be vetoed by Pataki, who now isn't even part of the process. As for the other legislators, we're sure they're doing something. When we find out what it is, we'll pass it along.

NOW THEY THINK OF IT: Lawyers for Loretta Marra and Dennis Malvasi are trying to persuade a New York City judge to give the couple a sentencing break for helping James Kopp avoid capture after he killed Dr. Barnett Slepian. Marra and Malvasi have accepted a plea deal to one count of conspiracy, and their lawyers want a judge to give them 15 to 21 months in jail, which would free them because they have been jailed since March 2001.

"They are obviously hopeful our interpretation of the sentencing guidelines will prevail because they desperately want to be with their children," said Thomas Eoannou, Malvasi's lawyer. Here's our question: If staying with their children was so important to them, why did they risk jail by helping a suspected killer in the first place?

JOE McCARTHY WOULD BE PROUD: Republican Sens. Olympia Snowe of Maine and George Voinovich of Ohio have angered conservative Republicans by backing the smaller -- but still indefensible -- $350 billion tax cut instead of the $726 billion measure originally sought by the White House or the $550 billion figure sought by the House leadership. Some Republicans would like to force them into another line of work. Fair enough.

But the Conservative Club for Growth is hitting Snowe and Voinovich with television ads this weekend comparing them to the French. The ads have images of President Bush, U.S. forces and the scene of Saddam Hussein's statue falling, with the words, "France stood in the way." There's also an image of the senators as the French flag waves beside them, with the words, "George Voinovich (or Olympia Snowe) stands in the way" of the president's tax cut.

The real message is that somehow these two aren't totally loyal Americans. It's an ugly brand of politics that the White House ought to distance itself from, but probably won't.