IDA PLANNING FOR POSSIBLE NEW NEIGHBOR

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has come up with a $2.15 million project for the mostly vacant industrial park it owns.

Thursday, the IDA board set a public hearing for 4 p.m. May 13 in its offices for Matrix Holdings, which plans to acquire a 5-acre lot in the former Inducon Industrial Park off Lockport Road. The IDA, whose headquarters are there, now calls it Vantage International Pointe.

Matrix, a document processing, mailing and label distribution firm now located in the former Bell Aerospace plant on Niagara Falls Boulevard, plans to construct a 35,000-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing facility. Within three years, its payroll would expand from the current 39 workers to 54 -- if it receives the 15-year property tax break it seeks from the IDA.

"Everybody's eyes lit up when we heard it was in Vantage International Pointe," said Margo S. Bittner, chairwoman of the board's Project Review Committee.

"It's not often we've been having good news around here," said board member Joseph J. Miranto. "This project is good news for the area and for us."

County Legislator Samuel P. Granieri, who is pressuring the IDA to turn the industrial park back to the county, was slightly impressed.

"It's nice to see this recent positive development," said Granieri, D-Niagara Falls. "We need to continue to work until the whole park is a viable project."

Granieri said he will continue to promote a resolution seeking to recover the park. Under state law, the county has to pay special district taxes on the unsold lots to the Town of Wheatfield. That has cost the county more than $1.1 million since the IDA took over the property in 1999.

The price of the land is $65,000. The county is entitled to a share of that, under terms of the 1999 arrangement with the IDA: two-thirds if the land is in the front of the park and one-third if it is in the back.

The agency board scheduled three other public hearings next month on tax breaks for new projects:

5 p.m. May 14 in Niagara Falls City Hall for Al Ag, which is buying the former Alox plant in Niagara Falls. Al Ag plans to manufacture biodiesel fuels, a substitute for or additive to regular diesel that is cleaner-burning and can be made from soybean oil.

The $3.15 million project would create 19 jobs in the first three years, according to the Pendleton-based company's application. It would buy eight buildings, totaling 56,000 square feet, at the Buffalo Avenue site.

5:30 p.m. May 14 in Niagara Falls City Hall for Transition Metals Technology Corp., a New Jersey company that has a $4 million plan to buy 22 acres and 300,000 square feet of buildings at the eastern end of the former SGL Carbon complex to resume production of silicon carbide. It aims to modernize the former SGL equipment and add new machines.

The company's application says it would start with 25 to 30 workers and grow to as many as 75 within three years, "depending on sales and world events."

5 p.m. May 13 in Pendleton Town Hall for Atlas Painting & Sheeting and C.H. Byron Co., two companies with common ownership, to construct a 12,000-square-foot building on Donner Road in Pendleton. Atlas specializes in industrial painting and bridge rehabilitation; C.H. Byron is a general contractor that specializes in public and historical renovations.

The $620,000 project would add as many as 10 jobs to the current work force of five office workers and 20 to 30 seasonal employees.

Meanwhile, the board gave final approval to the 10-year property tax abatement for Niagara's Christmas Wonderland, an $11.6 million project taking over most of Summit Park Mall in Wheatfield.

Acting Executive Director Larry D. Witul said the IDA gave the Town of Wheatfield, Niagara County and the Niagara-Wheatfield School District 30 days to comment on the arrangement, but none of them did.

The board also approved a 15-year tax break for C14 Holdings' $1.86 million multitenant facility in Woodlands Corporate Center, a Wheatfield industrial park. The company is to construct a 23,000-square-foot building and seek two or more manufacturing or warehousing and distribution firms to fill it.

