SEAU BRINGING BIG DREAMS TO MIAMI

Junior Seau sounded sincere when saying he needed the Miami Dolphins more than they needed him, but that isn't necessarily the case.

For Seau, Wednesday's trade presents an ideal opportunity to rejuvenate his career after a rough 2002 campaign with San Diego. The Dolphins, though, would benefit even more if Seau's play at outside linebacker and spirited leadership help move the team closer to its first Super Bowl appearance in 19 seasons.

"Why they've come up short? We don't care," Seau said shortly after being presented a white Dolphins jersey, bearing his name and the No. 55 he has worn since college, by coach Dave Wannstedt. "What are we going to do? We're going to work harder. We're going to keep working until we get it right."

Said fullback Rob Konrad: "Hopefully, this will be the step that will put us over the top."

The Dolphins acquired Seau for a 2004 sixth-round pick that will become a fifth-rounder if he plays in more than 65 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Seau also has agreed to a restructured contract that runs through 2006 and averages between $3 million and $4 million a season.

The deal was consummated Wednesday when Seau passed a physical that showed his surgically repaired left ankle is sound after having bone spurs removed following last season. But Seau already had started feeling like a member of his new team Tuesday night when he went for dinner with coaches and some players.

"You have guys here who have a bitter taste of what happened last year," said Seau, referring to the Dolphins missing the playoffs with a 9-7 record. "What better situation is it for a guy like myself, a coconut with two ankles this year, to come into Miami knowing this team is out for some kind of vengeance?"

Seau has the same state of mind after being discarded by the Chargers after 12 consecutive Pro Bowl seasons. Feeling his 2003 salary of $5.7 million was too high for his current level of play, San Diego officials last month told Seau, 34, that he could seek a trade.

Seau finished with career lows in tackles (84) and games played (13) in 2002. But the Dolphins hope that skid is related to the ankle injury, which he continued to try and play through for most of the season rather than undergo surgery that would force him to miss significant playing time.

Wannstedt was sold enough that Seau said he received a telephone call from the Dolphins coach almost every day until the trade was completed.

"Whether or not they're praising you or saying you lost a step, it doesn't matter," Seau said. "People saying bad things about Junior Seau, his age, his injuries, that's OK. If you get caught up in that, you lose focus on where you want to go. We're going to be OK."

Seau began his news conference by paying tribute to Chargers General Manager John Butler, who died last week of lung cancer.

"(Butler) was a great man, a great mind in football, passionate about the game that we love," Seau said. "He's going to be dearly missed."

Wannstedt said he will decide before minicamp whether Seau plays at strong-side or weak-side linebacker. But all indications are Seau will be replacing weak-side linebacker Derrick Rodgers, a six-year starter whose cap number of $1.8 million is considered too high as a backup.

Wannstedt said the addition of Seau will allow the Dolphins to implement several new defensive wrinkles. With 45.5 career sacks, Seau is especially effective on blitzes.

"(Seau) does so many things," Wannstedt said. "There are a lot of different ways to utilize his ability."

Seau will get a chance to show the Chargers they made a mistake by trading him when the Dolphins play Oct. 27 at San Diego. But while eager for the chance to return, Seau said it isn't the most important contest he wants to play in this season.

"If the Chargers are in the way of getting to the Super Bowl, I'm ready for them," Seau said. "But I'm not going to count on just one game. We're not here for that. We don't want to win battles. We want to win the war. The war is gaining the ring."