THIS TITANIC MOVIE ISN'T SEE-WORTHY

Ghosts of the Abyss ** 1/2

Rating: G

There's something captivating and mysterious about a legend 2 1/2 miles underwater, and director James Cameron seems obsessed with it. It's the Titanic, a majestic passenger ship that tragically hit an iceberg, sank, and killed nearly 1,500 people in 1912.

In Cameron's first film since "Titanic," he brings us along on a journey underwater to see the eerie remains of the ship. It's easy to see Cameron's fascination with it -- it's a huge, decaying, beautiful piece of history that lies at the bottom of the ocean.

"Ghosts of the Abyss" is narrated by actor Bill Paxton (who was in James Cameron's "Titanic"), who goes along underwater with Cameron and a few historians and scientists, and unfortunately seems to do nothing but gape at the ship and make obnoxious quips.

Cutting-edge technology was used both behind and in front of the camera in "Ghosts of the Abyss." The uncomfortable 3-D glasses are worth the trouble -- seeing this movie on an Imax screen in 3-D is breathtaking. Without the advanced 3-D photography, "Ghosts of the Abyss" probably plays much like a made-for-TV movie.

The pods that carried people underwater were impressive, but what were really cool were the small robots (personified as Jake and Elwood) that went into the smaller places the pods couldn't go and filmed all of it.

The film goes at a fast pace (it's only an hour) but lags at some parts. Still, the 3-D effect more than makes up for that. The best parts of "Ghosts" are the straight footage of the ship, when we just sit back and watch.

When we actually see into the Titanic, there are ghost-type actors superimposed onto the Titanic's remains, reenacting the final hours -- an unneeded and contrived idea that doesn't work very well.

"Ghosts of the Abyss" is not much more than James Cameron's pet project. It should be seen for its advanced technology and beautiful underwater scenes. Other than that, there's not much to see.

Max Pitegoff is a freshman at City Honors.