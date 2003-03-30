Another spring, another failure.

For the 19th time in 19 years, Albany will fail to produce a state budget by the April 1 deadline. Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno acknowledged as much last week, but hoped the task might be completed before the Legislature adjourns for Passover and Easter in mid-month. Someone get that man a doctor.

Lawmakers have not faced so difficult a budget in years, maybe decades. It is tempting, in light of that fact, to cut them some slack. They are confronted with some of the most difficult decisions any state legislator has ever had to face.

Too bad. They have a job to do and they are not doing it. The financial problems they are facing are not an excuse to be late again. On the contrary, they make timeliness more important than ever.

The weak economy, aggravated by the 9/1 1 terror attacks, is the primary cause of the state's problems, of course. But that should not obscure for an instant the fact that Albany's financial problem is largely of its own making. Gov. George Pataki and the Legislature spent like sots in the mid- to late-1990s, when Albany was bathing in revenue churned up by Wall Street. They created vast new spending programs, knowing someday the well had to run dry.

Now it has, and they are left with the daunting task of maintaining those commitments in a state that already overtaxes its residents, to the economic disadvantage of every region, especially upstate. More prudent budgeting during the boom years would have left lawmakers only a financial migraine, not an economic tumor.

This is a state government that cannot, it seems, do anything right. It negotiates in secret, then overspends. It concentrates virtually all power in the hands of three officials -- the governor and the leaders of the Assembly and Senate -- who, after dispensing with the pesky annoyances of public debate, proceed to miss their deadline, anyway. It is an embarrassment -- and an expensive one, at that.

Many lawmakers have pat responses to their inability to perform their most basic function competently. There's not enough time between the governor's budget speech and the start of the fiscal year. There's no independent mechanism for determining how much money will be available to spend.

They are right, but that begs the question. If this were a responsible government, it would have fixed those problems by now -- 19 consecutive late budgets! -- and in this most difficult of years, the governor and legislators would finally have done right by the people who pay their salaries.