LEWISTON LAWMAKERS LACK FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY, ACCOUNTABILITY

Fiscal responsibility and accountability should be more than words. They should define an individual's character. Those handling public money should be honest, forthright and have moral principle. There should be a clear articulation of fiscal policy so that certain individuals, organizations or areas of a community are not discriminated or abandoned for family, friends or the politically connected.

Over the past three years, Lewiston has had no fiscal responsibility or accountability. Our once-healthy fund balances totaling in the millions have been depleted through uncontrollable spending or neglect. Residents have had to endure service cuts, increased water bills and user fees, excessive bonding, the raiding of dedicated funds and the first property tax in years.

There seems to be little desire to curb runaway spending, something the state cited Lewiston for in its 2001 audit report. With funds to pay for studies on land the taxpayer doesn't own, there is no money to keep open or repair libraries or pave roads that they do own. This irresponsible behavior has now affected our children through the cutting of the recreation budget. Budgets are overspent and capital accounts are raided to hoard the money for a special interest project that those in charge seem reluctant to have the public address.

Recently when I asked those concerned to explain this lack of fiscal accountability and why there wasn't a clear fiscal policy, a member of the majority pointed out that when I left the Town Board, there was a $700,000 surplus. I beg to differ. In 1997, fund balances were not depleted because there was a surplus including capital accounts in the millions, services weren't cut, libraries were open and maintained, water bills were low, employees felt secure in their jobs, and there was no property tax. That's a clear articulation of fiscal policy, direction and accountability, something I left for this gentleman to build on and not waste away.

PAULETTE GLASGOW

Lewiston