'BLACK & WHITE' GALA TO BENEFIT SISTERS HOSPITAL

Penguin cutouts will be featured in decorations at a Black & White Ball to be sponsored by the Sisters Hospital Foundation at 6 p.m. April 25 in Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

Patricia and Leonard Deni and Patricia and Anthony Brunsing are chairmen of the gala that will include a gourmet dinner, silent and live auctions, entertainment, and dancing to the music of Atlas.

In keeping with the black and white theme, invitations issued to the formal dress event featured piano keyboards, penguins, dominoes and Oreo cookies.

Kevin Keenan, communications director of the Diocese of Buffalo, will be master of ceremonies. Cash Cunningham will be the auctioneer for items that include a weekend in Chicago, a signature flag commemorating the fallen heros of 9/1 1, a Buffalo evening "on the town" and suite tickets for the Dixie Chicks performance June 13 in HSBC Arena.

Proceeds will benefit the Dr. Alfred and Irene Dobrak Imaging Center, a new outpatient center at the hospital. Individual tickets to the ball are $250 and $200. Black Diamond tables are $3,250 and White Pearl tables are $2,250. Reservations are being taken at 862-1990.