A HARROWING JOURNEY THROUGH MENTAL ILLNESS

Rescuing Patty Hearst: Memories from a Decade Gone Mad

By Virginia Holman

Simon and Schuster

244 pages, $23

Prison isn't only a place surrounded by black bars. In "Rescuing Patty Hearst: Memories from a Decade Gone Mad," it's a fate far worse -- spending a childhood held captive by the madness of a parent's mental illness.

In 1974, 8-year-old Virginia Holman's mother, gripped by her first psychotic episode, whisked her and her toddler sister away from their Virginia Beach townhouse to the family's summer cottage on the coast. A chorus of schizophrenic voices had commanded Holman's mother to take the girls and set up a field hospital for use during an impending war, where they would care for orphans that would arrive by night.

They stocked up on plastic bottles for plasma storage, painted the windows black -- so enemy surveillance couldn't detect them -- and began a life that would last three years.

It was a rather fitting time for Holman's family life to crack up. Around the same time, Patty Hearst was kidnapped and brainwashed by the Symbionese Liberation Army, Watergate rocked the nation and everyone had a theory about what the government had done to shut up Martha Mitchell, the loose-lipped wife of President Nixon's attorney general.

Holman's peculiar tale, however, happened far away from it all, beyond the reach of anyone who could help or even comprehend.

Critics and readers will inevitably compare Holman to the memoirist and poet Mary Karr. Both women are Pushcart Prize winners and "Rescuing Patty Hearst" bears a close resemblance to themes in Karr's "The Liar's Club." Both memoirs are clearly reconstructed dispatches from childhoods gone entirely awry, fueled by parents drowning in psychological problems.

The lessons of both books are clear and ominous -- mental illness isn't choosy; this horrifying scene could just as easily have been lived out by you.

But unlike Karr, who tends often to meander into an overwrought, pity-invoking brand of storytelling, Holman's prose is beautifully spare. The keen, unique observations that come only through a child's eyes are embedded in each sentence.

This memoir's structure is a lesson in carefully planned literary risk taking. Some readers may be put off by the short chapters that abruptly bounce back and forth between Holman's distant past, not-so-distant past and present. A close look, however, reveals the shifts in time to be seamless, a smart juxtaposition of cause and effect.

A chapter that ends with a rural storekeeper -- having just watched Holman and her mother breeze through collecting an odd mix of "supplies" for their field hospital -- snickering about how 9-year-old Holman is bound to turn out just like her strange mother links up nicely with two quick pages that find Holman, age 24, rambling around her attic convinced that she, too, is hearing voices.

Since she wrote from the life raft of a successful adulthood, Holman enjoyed at least a bit of insulation from the sting of what she recounts within her memoir's pages. But in unearthing the series of events so long buried by her family, Holman clearly paid a price of pain.

To piece together the whole story of her time at the cottage, she sets out to probe her mother's fragmented mind. When did she first start hearing the voices? Could she sense her slowly fraying sanity? But the questions she asks of her mother -- often answered in scattered, meandering letters written from the nursing home where she has lived since the late 1980s -- bring only more questions.

Holman was bright and perceptive as a child, but the inherent limitations of childhood are what ultimately make her story so moving. From the outset, she was certain that something was just not right with her mother's erratic behavior. Still, she was entirely unsure of how to escape it or unravel its meaning.

And it's likely that the true dangers of her life in the cottage with her psychotic mother didn't become clear until she'd gained the perspective of adulthood and motherhood. Among her frightening recollections: her younger sister being forced to eat a bowl of cereal crawling with bugs, her mother refusing to shut the power off during a major flood in the cottage.

Through it all, she could do no more than watch and hope it would all be over soon. "Rescuing Patty Hearst" will likely create a bit of stir in the mental health advocacy community. The memoir stands as a scathing rebuke of the system that repeatedly failed to protect Holman's mother from herself and her creeping madness, each time claiming that she hadn't yet proven enough of a danger to herself that she could be hospitalized against her will.

Holman, her father, and her sister knew differently. At one point, broken and disillusioned by the woman's deterioration, Holman's family flees their home, leaving her mother to fend for herself in a dangerously psychotic state.

There's a refreshing honesty here -- eventually, the family gives up on getting back the woman they once knew. No longer are they self-depriving martyrs for her survival, but grateful escapees from her asylum.

They can heal only by moving on, by shutting away hopes and dreams and coming to terms with what is very real -- that when it comes to mental illness, nothing is ever what it seems.

Holly Auer is a reporter at The Buffalo News.