REMEMBERING THE DAYS OF TONY THE PARK MAN

Where, oh where, has the park man gone? Where, oh where, can he be?

I was going through some old photos the other day and there he was, smiling at me -- the park man. The picture was of me and my teammates from the St. Agnes CYO baseball team. We had on our jeans and our green and gold satin shirts. We were the champs that year, thanks to our coach, Tony, the park man.

Tony was not only our coach, he also was in charge of our small 6.6-acre Hennepin Park, and he took his job seriously.

There was a jogging track clear around the park, where the school track teams would practice and time their runs. It went around the tennis courts, past the shelter houses and pool, up the two small hills, into the tree area, down the two hills and back again past the pool, shelter houses and tennis courts. Young men and women alike were sweating by the time they got back to their starting point. Tony made sure this track was in good shape.

Stone entrances and slate stairs formed entrances to the pool and other areas of the park. Tony took good care of the pool. This wading pool, with the fountain in the middle, took up the center of the park. Tony made sure the pool was clean each day and ready for the moms and dads who brought their children over for a picnic lunch.

Multicolored blankets that were spread out on the hills could be spotted from the surrounding homes as children ran in and out of the two brick shelter houses to change. A Parks Department employee was stationed inside each house, and they made sure order was kept inside the bathrooms and the changing rooms. But Tony was in charge of the whole scene. In the winter, he would fill the pool and each day would top off the water so we had a smooth ice surface for our skating. Crack the whip was a popular game and much laughing could be heard around the park. Tony took care of the many trees that were in the park. He pruned and mulched and cared for the trees as if they were his own.

The green park benches were painted with a fresh coat each summer, and could be moved from place to place. Even the ladies sat in the park in the evening, moving the benches to their liking and watching the neighborhood happenings -- tennis playing, swimming, jogging or walking around the path and even horseshoe playing in earlier times.

No matter how often we thought the park was ours, we knew it really belonged to Tony, the park man. He was there from sunup to sundown, and no one dared to destroy one stone, one tree or one park bench.

Where, oh where, is Tony, the park man? I know he's not around anymore. And that is probably a good thing, because his smiling eyes would surely have many tears falling from them if he could see his beloved Hennepin Park now. It was destroyed by the politicians.

MARGE THIELMAN HASTREITER is a neighborhood activist in Buffalo.

For submission guidelines on columns appearing in this space, visit the Buffalo.com Web site and click on Front Page, then click on Opinion, click on My View and click on Guidelines; or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Opinion Pages Guidelines, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.