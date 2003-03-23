REPORTERS' NOTEBOOK

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to that great Greek sage Anonymous, "Those who do not find time for exercise will have to find time for illness." . . .

VOLUNTEERS are needed by the Hamburg Natural History Society to help in the more than 240 programs and events at the Penn Dixie Paleontological and Outdoor Education Center. Anyone interested in attending a volunteer training program Saturday can call 627-4560 to register or visit www.penndixie.org for information. . . .

ON TOUR with the European cast of the musical "Jesus Christ SuperStar" in the near future will be Lancaster's Paschal Frisina III. He has been cast as a priest and soldier and will be the understudy for the roles of St. Peter and Annus, the high priest.

Frisina, a graduate of Nardin Academy, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Niagara University, will travel through the Czech Republic; Germany; Zurich, Switzerland; and Amsterdam as well as other cities in the Netherlands. The tour will end June 6 in Vienna, Austria. . . .

SPAGHETTI DINNERS to benefit the West Seneca Youth Theater will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at East Seneca Volunteer Fire Hall, Lein Road, West Seneca. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and children under 12 and are available the Kiwanis Center, 50 Legion Drive, at the door or by calling 824-7442. . . .

PEANUT SALE -- The Genesee County 4-H Plantation Peanut Sale has begun and will continue until April 18. Profits from the sale of bags and tins of peanuts go directly to the 4-H Youth Development Program, which includes providing financial support for youth award trips, recognition events, county fair activities and fairground building improvements. To order peanuts, call (585) 343-3040, Ext. 117, or visit the 4-H office at 420 E. Main St., Batavia. . . .

