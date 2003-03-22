ROBERT A. JACOBS, OWNED PLUMBING FIRM

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert A. Jacobs, who owned a plumbing business and the Buffalo Airfield in West Seneca, will be offered at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Fourteen Holy Helpers Catholic Church, 1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca.

Prayers will be said at 8:15 in Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, 4680 Clinton St., West Seneca. Burial will be in Fourteen Holy Helpers Cemetery.

Jacobs died Saturday (March 22, 2003) in Erie County Medical Center after a short illness. He was 68.

Born in Buffalo, Jacobs was one of five children. He attended St. Bartholomew School on Grider Street, Fourteen Holy Helpers School in West Seneca and West Seneca West High School.

In 1953, Jacobs married Bernadette Kuhn of Olean. The couple lived in West Seneca and raised six children.

In 1968, he started Robert Jacobs Plumbing, which was known as the "friendly neighborhood plumber."

Jacobs became a private pilot in 1975. In 1986, he bought the Buffalo Airpark at 4500 Clinton St. in West Seneca, renamed it Buffalo Airfield, renovated the runway and taxiway, and built two hangars with his three sons and two grandsons.

Jacobs retired in 2000, but both the plumbing business and the airport are still run by his family.

Jacobs was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Holy Name Society at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church.

He was a member of Father Justin Council 5670, Knights of Columbus; the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association; and the New York Airport Management Association.

Besides his wife of nearly 50 years, he is survived by three daughters, Deborah Witherell of Lancaster, Lynn Nowak of West Seneca and Marlene Kondziela of East Aurora; three sons, Gregory, Jefferey and Robert B., all of West Seneca; and 17 grandchildren.

