LOCAL FBI OFFICE EXPANDS COUNTERTERRORISM EFFORTS

The Buffalo FBI office now devotes at least 65 percent of its time and resources to the prevention of terrorism.

And the local agents plan to increase their commitment to counterterrorism efforts in Western New York, now that war with Iraq is under way.

FBI agents have begun to interview people of Iraqi descent. They will also open a 24-hour Iraqi war command post in the Buffalo FBI headquarters, which will serve as the nerve center for investigations into threats of terrorism.

How much time does that leave for more traditional FBI efforts -- such as investigations into bank robberies, organized crime, government corruption, civil rights abuses and investor fraud schemes?

And how far should the FBI go in trying to determine whether Arab-Americans or others living in the region have any ties to terrorism?

"It's a balancing act," said Peter J. Ahearn, special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office. "The No. 1 priority of this office is preventing another terrorist attack. You just have to do your best. More than ever, we have to depend on other police agencies for cooperation and teamwork."

Critics of the nation's ever-expanding homeland security program take a different view.

"I guess it's a great time to be a bank robber or a white-collar criminal," said John A. Curr III, assistant regional director of the New York Civil Liberties Union. "I think we're seeing a huge overreaction to the threat of terrorism."

Curr said he is concerned that federal agents will harass people from Iraq, Yemen and other Middle East countries in the name of terrorism prevention.

"We're already hearing complaints about ludicrous things," Curr said. "One woman from Lackawanna spoke to our office last week. She was questioned about a threat against the president. The FBI got a tip from somebody who had an ax to grind against this woman. . . . There was nothing to it."

The questioning of Iraqis will be voluntary, and it will not be harassment, Ahearn said.

"We will not be trampling on people's civil rights -- I guarantee it," he said. "We'll be asking questions like, 'Is there any information you have that might prevent a terrorism incident?' or 'Do you know anyone who is in this country illegally?' These are legitimate questions to be asking in the post- 9/1 1 world."

Although the FBI says it has no specific information about plans for terrorist actions in this region, the threat of terrorism here has been a strong concern for years, long before the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

The FBI has increased its local contingent of agents from about 90 to 110 over the past year, and more hiring is expected. About 40 agents are assigned full time to tracking leads and tips on people with possible ties to terrorism.

