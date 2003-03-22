There is little more important to the safety of drivers and their passengers than keeping drunks off the road. That makes this piece of information good news indeed: For the first time in recent memory, a majority of those convicted recently of an alcohol-related driving offense in Erie County have been found guilty of misdemeanor or felony charges of driving while intoxicated, rather than a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired.

That should mean fewer people will believe they repeatedly can go out, have several drinks and still climb into their vehicles without suffering serious consequences under the law if they are pulled over.

Because Erie County had posted dismal records of DWI convictions, maybe offenders had reason not to be worried. But now, that appears to have changed. In fact, Erie County no longer ranks in the bottom half of New York State's 62 counties for successful DWI prosecutions. The county posted a 51 percent conviction rate in 2001, placing it 23rd for successful DWI prosecutions -- up from 33rd in 2000, when the county posted a 42 percent conviction rate.

Niagara County also deserves praise for increasing its conviction rate to 43 percent from 37 percent. Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties also posted higher conviction rates, at 57 percent and 54 percent. And Ontario County gets the prize at 82 percent.

Disappointingly , the City of Buffalo dragged down Erie County's overall conviction rate because of cases handled in Buffalo's City Court. The DWI conviction rate in Buffalo was 21 percent. That needs to change.

As law enforcement officials already realize, there has to be serious punishment for the crime. Anyone who climbs behind the wheel while intoxicated -- risking injury or death not only to himself but to others -- and then winds up in court should expect to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.