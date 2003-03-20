MUSIC DISCS

Jazz

KENNY GARRETT

Standard of Language

[Warner] ****

WAYNE SHORTER

Alegria

[Verve] *** 1/2

Fear not. No art could be declared moribund, or even ailing seriously, when two of its best are capable of work as great as this. These are two current jazz saxophone colossuses from different generations -- alto saxophonist Kenny Garrett who will be 43 in October and Wayne Shorter who will, incredibly, be 70 in August. Both, predictably, spent some formative time with Miles Davis -- Shorter, crucially in the middle and second half of the 1960s and Garrett, toward the end of Miles Davis' career.

From Garrett -- the only Kenny G. of the jazz saxophone worth knowing -- there have virtually been no bad discs under his name, just discs somewhere between good and great. Despite its damnably self-righteous and Marsalisian title, "Standard of Language" is one of the great Garrett discs.

He has been, among other things, the only alto saxophonist who can be as sweepingly powerful as a tenor player in a pianoless trio, as well as the living jazz saxophonist most convincing in John Coltrane's musical language. His tone may be acerbic but his energy and fluency here are extraordinary. Except for a powerful gallop through Cole Porter's "What is This Thing Called Love?", all the compositions are Garrett's and they're nothing if not worthy. From first to last, this disc burns.

Much more varied -- wildly so, almost -- but more erratic too is Wayne Shorter's completely fascinating "Alegria" (happiness in Spanish), a large-scale enterprise including everything from Villa-Lobos' "Bachianas Brasileras No. 5" to a 12th-century carol and Leroy Anderson's "Serenata." Shorter's playing is uncommonly loose and all over the map -- strangled Pee Wee Russell cries on "Sacajawea," roughneck multiphonic barkings on "Orbits." Call him jazz' greatest living neo-expressionist and marvel at "Alegria," his second phenomenal disc in a row.

-- Jeff Simon

Bluegrass

Various

Bill Monroe: The Legend Lives On

[Koch/Audium Records] *** 1/2

Bill Monroe, the undisputed father of bluegrass, was the image of Appalachian stoic on stage -- deadpan, resolute in pose, his trademark Stetson firmly in place. He saved the pyrotechnics for his music -- a vital hybrid of old-time and contemporary, folk ballads, gospel and ethereal harmonies driven relentlessly home by a frenetic mandolin engaged in a courting dance with string bass, guitar, banjo and violin.

Jazz, rock and the classics have rosters of pioneers. Bluegrass has Bill Monroe.

About half a year after Monroe's 1996 death, a who's who of bluegrass assembled in Nashville's venerable Ryman Auditorium for a tribute concert to Big Mon, a regular on the Grand Ole Opry stage for years.

The lineup is truly amazing: Ricky Skaggs, the late John Hartford, Del McCoury, Ralph Stanley, Larry Sparks, Jim & Jesse, Charlie Daniels, the Bluegrass Boys, Jerry & Tammy Sullivan, Tim O'Brien, Marty Stuart, the Whites, Connie Smith and Monroe's son, James.

The result is a two-disc lovefest of Monroe music -- wall-to-wall pickins' that twist, dodge, sashay and leap to those rarefied heights familiar to only the high and lonesome. If there is one standout musician in the bunch it is McCoury, who has more in common with the master musically than anyone out there doing bluegrass today.

This cast performs the best of Monroe, from "Blue Moon of Kentucky," "Highway of Sorrow" and "Uncle Penn" to "Rabbit in the Bag," "Rollin' in My Sweet Baby's Arms" and "Little Cabin on the Hill."

The discs are a companion to the DVD/VHS recording of this spectacular show, which will be released in September. Meanwhile, the visual recording is being dangled as a premium for PBS stations' national subscriber drive.

-- Randy Rodda

Rock

Everclear

Slow Motion Daydream

[Capitol] *** 1/2

Art Alexakis has always been a sturdy songwriter, a man who wisely stayed on the power-pop side of the modern rock fence, outliving most of his contemporaries from the class of the early 1990s on the strength of his melodic, memorable songs.

With "Slow Motion Daydream," Alexakis ascends another rung on the ladder by infusing his songs with a political awareness and what proves, by album's end, to be a rather deft touch with acidic social commentary. These are what make this, the band's sixth, Everclear's best album.

On "Blackjack," Alexakis goes after Attorney General John Ashcroft. He hits his target, whom he refers to as "Scary John," with such barbed lines as "This is your American dream/everything is simple in the white and the black/you will never see that grey anymore."

"Volvo Driving Soccer Mom" is hilarious and hook-heavy. Alexakis traces the trajectory of a one-time bad girl, who "got busy in the bathroom at my high school prom," as she makes her way from wild child to a suburbanite who knows "my right wing from my wrong."

"I wonder where all the porn stars go?" wonders Alexakis. "They all moved out to the suburbs/and now they're blond-bland-middle-class republican wives." Alexakis nails a facet of modern American character -- the portion that revolves around displacement, alienation and blind submission to "authority" -- throughout and does it quite well. But what makes "Slow Motion" so remarkable is its astute tunefulness, the power of its hooks, the alacrity of its production. Here's an album that might serve as a soundtrack to lamenting the current state of the country. And you'll do so with a laugh, rather than a tear.

-- Jeff Miers

Rock

Hootie and the Blowfish

Hootie and the Blowfish

[Atlantic] **

Hootie's bid to beat the backlash that inevitably followed its mega-platinum debut and cursed its follow-up falls largely flat.

It's a pleasant enough affair and is easily as strong as the work that brought the band to the top of the charts. But ultimately, its lack of edge, innovation and anything else that might separate it from the adult contemporary pack is its undoing.

The band sounds relaxed, in the pocket, comfortable with the white soul that has been its bread and butter. On "Little Brother," the groove is sweet and lowdown and vocalist Darius Rucker is soulful, but it never really transcends its own "middle of the road"-ness. "Innocence" is sprightly, but again, less than remarkable power-balladry, light on the power, heavy on the balladry. "Space" attempts to pick up the pace, and again, Rucker sounds like he's really feeling it. Sadly, he doesn't make us feel it with him. The song is just too mediocre for us to care about.

This album should appeal to Hootie fans. It is easily the band's best work. That might not be enough to recommend it.

-- Jeff Miers

Rock

The Allman Brothers Band

Hittin' the Note

[Sanctuary] ****

Finally, the AB Band has fallen into a comfortable groove following the much-publicized departure of guitarist Dickie Betts a few years back, and the subsequent musical chairs in the six-string department. This version of the band -- blessed by the twin guitars of Derek Trucks and Warren Haynes -- is the strongest lineup since the halcyon days of Duane Allman and Betts, the version of the group held by many to be the definitive one.

There's no doubt that Trucks is the star of the show. His solos are studies in virtuosity, firey microcosms of many decades worth of American music, from rural blues and country to full-blown Chicago electric urgency, rock histrionics and even shades of multi-cultural idioms, particularly Indian. This kid is simply outrageous, one of the few young guitar players who can rightly be called a genius.

Haynes is no slouch either. His more staid, pentatonic-based blues work and fat, repeated motifs are the perfect complement to Trucks' exhuberance.

What has been missing from ABB studio efforts is strong songs. "Hittin' the Note" solves that problem; these are among the best the band has written.

"Firing Line" churns and sweats, bolstered by Greg Allman's soul-shattering vocals. He's never sounded better. "Desdemona" is a beautiful blues ballad with guitar playing that simply stuns. "Woman Across the River" finds the Brothers swinging like only it can.

There are no weak cuts here. The Allman Brothers Band sounds invigorated, clear-eyed, decidedly focused.

-- Jeff Miers