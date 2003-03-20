Rumblings of explosions could be heard today as night descended on the Iraqi capital. A major escalation of the air bombardment of Baghdad was under way.

U.S. officials pursued communications with Iraqis aimed at prompting a surrender or coup and said Iraq's command structure appears to have crumbled. Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld said the dialogue included Iraq's elite Republican Guard.

U.S. Marines and Army troops crossed into southern Iraq and engaged Iraqi units, destroying at least one tank and several armored vehicles. Some troops advanced unimpeded, others were greeted by artillery fire. Hundreds of Iraqi soldiers defected, and U.S. troops captured a key port along the border with Kuwait.

The allies reported their first combat casualty, a U.S. Marine killed in southern Iraq.

A U.S. Marine helicopter crashed in Kuwait, killing all eight British soldiers and four Americans aboard, military officials said. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The officials said hostile fire had not been reported in the area.

Marines overcame Iraqi resistance blocking the main road to the key city of Basra, a breakthrough that is expected to speed the takeover of southern Iraq's biggest town.

U.S. government officials said intelligence suggests Saddam Hussein was inside a Baghdad compound bombarded by American forces Thursday night. Officials were checking a request for medical attention that indicates injuries were suffered.

The House overwhelmingly adopted a resolution intended to show unified support for U.S. troops. Some angered Democrats said they felt pressured into backing President Bush's decision to go to war.