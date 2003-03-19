A Mass of Christian Burial for Mae T. Adams, a former insurance underwriter, was offered Tuesday in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Grand Island.

Mrs. Adams died Saturday (March 15, 2003) in her home on Grand Island. She was 84.

Born Mae Baldwin in Brooklyn, she was a graduate of South Park High School and Bryant & Stratton Business Institute.

She worked at Wilson, Forster and McCall Insurance Agency in Buffalo as an insurance underwriter for six years before she married Paul W. Adams in 1942 and became a homemaker.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Paul B. of Grand Island, and two grandchildren.