WILLIAMS WILL BE HONORED FOR CONTRIBUTIONS TO ARTS COMMUNITY

Joan B. Williams, who has served the Western New York arts community for several decades as a volunteer in many capacities, will be a recipient of the Knox Lifetime Achievement Award at the 17th annual Arts Awards Luncheon Thursday in the Buffalo Convention Center.

Sponsored by the Arts Council in Buffalo and Erie County and Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the luncheon will honor Williams, who will share the award with Douglas G. Schultz, retiring after 19 years as director of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. "The award was established by the Knox family in 1998, commemorating the arts council's 25th anniversary, to be given for outstanding contributions to the art and culture of our community," said Celeste M. Lawson, arts council executive director. "The award is not annual and has been given only once before, to M&T Bank in 1999.

"It is only fitting that this award be presented to Joan Williams as the 'model volunteer,' who has never sought the limelight but who has been exceptional in the giving of her talent and time -- always gracious, giving and dedicated to service."

A native of Rochester, Williams was active in its Junior League, was board president of Rochester Community Players, organized trips for Women's Council of the Memorial Art Gallery of Rochester and was vice president of Rochester Philharmonic League.

Coming to Buffalo, she joined the Women's Committee of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and was chairwoman of a Philharmonic Ball that netted $110,000 for the orchestra; wine auctions, opening night galas and music trips.

She was president of the women's committee from 1989 to 1991 and was named the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's Woman of the Year for outstanding service to the orchestra and other civic involvement in 1994. She served on the orchestra's board of directors for 12 years and was named a life member in 2001.

Williams was a member of the board of directors of the Arts Council of Buffalo & Erie County for six years and was chairwoman twice of the council's luncheon at which she is being honored.

During her five-year term as a member of the board of governors of Shaw Festival Theatre, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., representing Buffalo, she helped to broaden regional support for the theater.

Williams also has been a volunteer with the Members Council of Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Friends of University at Buffalo Center for the Arts and Women for Downtown.