Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County Clerk's Office for the week ending Feb. 28, 2003.

ALDEN

997 Exchange St., Leonard Weisbeck to Matthew Ryan, $95,000.

2687 Wende Rd., Steven Fowler, Wendy Fowler to Edward Barszcz, Josephine Barszcz, $19,000.

13385 Baxter Avenue, William Nedell to First Niagara Bank, $93,757.

11783 Broadway, Michael Wrest, Kathleen Wrest to Bank One National Association, $157,576.

AMHERST

25 Codbrook Ct., Unit C140, Denise Geil, Denise Staffi to Andrea Wickham, $50,600.

165 Westfield Rd., Jeffrey Miers, Kimberly Miers to Jessica Slenzak, $85,500.

46 Hamilton Dr., Frank Parisi, Maria Parisi to Jeffrey Miers, Kimberly Miers, $125,300.

100 Sedgemoor Ct., Bruce Kois to Michael Bishop, Karen Bishop, $125,000.

32 Westport Ct., Manoj Rajadhyaksha, M Rajadhyaksha to Relocation Dynamics Inc., $184,000.

32 Westport Ct., Relocation Dynamics Inc. to Alpina Taylor, $184,000.

12 Wickham Dr., John Green, Sarah Green to Gary Plant, Sharon Plant, $147,440.

25 Rosedale Blvd., Edwin Kidd to Mark Lawrence, Patricia Lawrence, $89,000.

310 Husley Dr., Michael Scolnick, Lisa Scolnick to Naveen Bangia, Priti Bangia, $117,500.

145 San Fernando Lane, ACP Partnership to Corp. (The) Marrano/Marc Equity, $35,000.

150 Hamilton Dr., Robert Bardach, Louisa Bardach to Charles Murphy, Alicia Murphy, $85,000.

143 Wedgewood, Jeri Hill to Michael Tylwalk, $162,500.

39 Crown Royal Dr., (The) Marrano/Marc Equity to Angela Karlsen, $222,203.

8C The Tradewinds, Benjamin Bluman, Natalie Titlebaum to Gerald Brown, Dawn Brown, $33,920.

4605E Chestnut Ridge Rd., Kellyann Simon to Mary Fenczik, $64,500.

119 Echowood Ct., NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York to Kevin Cavalieri, Kristin Cavalieri, $186,420.

65 Gaslight Trail, Michael Criscitiello, Ann Criscitiello to Prudential Relocation Inc., $139,000.

480 Windermere Blvd., Maxine Orourke, James Orourke to Kristopher Polaske, Kyle Polaske, $79,500.

535 North Forest, Arthur Lorbeer, Christine Lorbeer to John Somers, Kristan Somers, $330,000.

60 Belvoir, Philip Holt, Donna Holt to Dominic Govenettio, Jennifer Govenettio, $159,000.

2 Kingsbridge Ct., Elizabeth Davis, Elizabeth Lucia to Satyanarayana Lakshminrusimha, Veena Manja, $219,000.

6 Mallard Ct., Janet Petrella, Janet Maloney to Charlene Bushyager, $145,000.

4545 Chestnut Ridge Road, Mary Gear to LGM Enterprises Llc, $52,000.

363 Washington Hwy, Brent Wasylenko, Tahirih Wasylenko to Nicole Krough, $122,900.

130 Smith Rd., August F. Thuman&Elvira Marie Thuman Trusts, August F. Thuman&Elvira M. Thuman Trusts to James Schaab, Suzanne Schaab, $28,000.

65 Gaslight Trail, Prudential Relocation Inc. to Christopher Ruggiero, Jennifer Ruggiero, $139,000.

V/L Olde Ivy&Newcastle, CMB Windsor Llc to (The) Marrano/Marc Equity Corp., $157,132.

22 Cranburne Lane, Mark Lawrence, Patricia Lawrence to Michael Gregorio, Tara Gregorio, $92,000.

65 Galileo, Ayer&Klein Properties Inc. to Sanjay Ogra, Maria Ogra, $119,900.

1860 North French Rd., Richard J. Larkin Marital Deduction Trust U/W/O to SBLC Development Corp, $55,000.

64 Summer Hill Lane, (The) Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to Charles Roberts, Petrina Roberts, $338,545.

129 Hirschfield Dr., John Militello to Peter Mordaunt, $97,500.

136 Darwin, David Dooley, Moira Dooley to Patrick Norris, Tammy Norris, $300,000.

93 Ponderosa Dr., Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae to Martin Desanto, $80,000.

514 Tiburon Lane, NVR Mortgage Finance Inc., Ryan Homes of New York to Marc Klementowski, Karen Klementowski, $304,841.

187&197 Garden Pkwy., Darwyn Meyers to Homes By Design Llc, $33,000.

351 Capen Blvd., Heather Hubbell, Heather Atkinson to Barbara Abel, $50,000.

164 Allenhurst Rd., Michael Rehg to Diane Ragin, $110,000.

3920-3930 Harlem Rd., Libby Smith to George Danakas, $474,000.

19 Lilybrooke Ct., Casey Scott, Yvonne Scott to Joseph Karaszewski, Karen Karaszewski, $174,900.

43 Radcliffe Dr., Jannett Ward, James Ward to Dennis Herdendorf, Nancy Herdendorf, $205,000.

AURORA

Vacant Land, Douglas Manchester to Quaker Properties Llc, $135,000.

751 Jewett-Holmwood Rd., (The) Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to Frank Sergi, Cheryl Sergi, $142,705.

1016 Mill Rd., Gary Richardson, Cathy Richardson to Thomas Morris, Ruth Assad, $255,000.

660 Center St., Albert Homer, Sally Homer to Kristin Alexander, $172,000.

277 Main St., U 6-B, Margaret Dwyer to Louise Adams, $110,000.

BOSTON

5727 Homestead Rd., Daniel Breindel, Lisa Breindel to Christopher Thompson, Amy Pestka, $165,000.

7078 Boston Colden Rd., Betty Stanton, Elizabeth Stanton to Paul Hoffman, $43,000.

BUFFALO

227-229 Fourteenth St., RJ Gullo&Co Inc. to James Swann, Leslie Swann, $27,967.

227-229 Fourteenth St., Gary Greco to RJ Gullo&Co Inc., $27,967.

34 Roma Ave., Home Free Inc. to Norbert Adams, $65,000.

364 Massachusetts Ave., HUD to Naif Alawdi, $5,100.

33 Downing St., GE Mortgage Services Llc, GE Capital Mortgage Services Inc. to Robert Bartokvich, Patricia Bartokvich, $12,500.

84 No Pearl St., Larry Baughman to Chad Ratajczak, Amy Ratajczak, $133,000.

294 Riverside Ave., HUD to Dale Link, $13,600.

274 Downing, Arthur Michalek, Theresa Michalek to William Sanly, Eileen Sanly, $81,000.

382 Lisbon, Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae to James Pezzino, Joseph Pessino, $13,500.

180 Fifteenth St., Cruz Acevedo, Rosaura Acevedo to Isaac Vazquez, Ruth Gonzalez, $40,000.

2154 South Park Ave., Vincent Mineo to Matthew Franko, Jennifer Franko, $55,000.

180 Hughes Ave., Martha Gadley, Frances Washington to Felistas Karemba, $35,000.

95 West Northrup Pl., J&F Property Resource Corp. to Lisa Achilli, $68,000.

109 Cottage St., HUD to Kimberly Young, $50,930.

241 Person St., John Willhauck, Frank Willhauck to Systemsmortgage Electronic Registration, $44,500.

109 Military Rd., Joel Mazyck to David Madden, $7,000.

289 Heath, Concetto Locane, Angeline Locane to Randy Stephenson, $40,000.

20 Baynes, City of Buffalo to Terrence Dildy, $6,000.

25 Woodside, City of Buffalo to Adel Saeed, $8,500.

19 Wadsworth, City of Buffalo to Cornerstone Associates Inc., $8,000.

45 Wadsworth, City of Buffalo to Cornerstone Associates Inc., $11,000.

362 Hoyt, City of Buffalo to Rita Zambito, $15,000.

150 Harvard, City of Buffalo to Keith Canazzi, $6,500.

381 City of Buffalo to Jeremy Krasny, $10,000.

757 City of Buffalo to Constance Bichler, $6,000.

124 Davey St., Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae to Mark Zakrzewski, $11,000.

3 Genoa Pl., Ronald Block to Thomas Raczka, $42,500.

280 Sobieski St., Sheree Belle to Ramjac Enterprises Inc., $12,000.

18 Marbeth Ct., Rosalie Veitch to Joseph May, $50,000.

435 Madison St., James Management Co. Inc. to Melissa Royster, $118,490.

VL, Seward St., PRZ Enterprises Inc. to Robert Andrycha, Nancy Andrycha, $22,900.

122 Gilbert St., Viola Tumiel, Joseph Tumiel to Thomas Gorski, Marcia Gorski, $20,000.

65 Butler Ave., Barbara Reid to (The) Bank of New York Buyout 2000-A, $81,403.

288 Rother Ave., James Belle, Sheree Belle to Ramjac Enterprises Inc., $12,000.

299 Okell St., HUD to Sheila Mullen, $65,615.

337 Norfolk Ave., James Roberts to Sheila Farmer, Tyrone Wilson, $23,500.

16 18&20 B St., Frank Szarzanowicz, Frank Szarzanowicz to Kimberly Norris, $6,000.

296 Sobieski St., Alice Nowicki to Mohammad Memon, $6,000.

88 Rounds Ave., Washington Mutual Bank Fa, Inc. Washington Mutual Home Loans to HUD, $62,507.

67 Potters Rd., Marilyn Duggan, James Deegan to William Goldbach, Barbara Goldbach, $90,000.

22 Fairfield Ave., Jean Errington, Sue Hellriegel to Development University Heights Community, $29,000.

17 Elmview Pl., Frank Panaro to Wayne Anderson, $90,000.

175 Brinkman Ave., HUD to Carmen Gibbs, $6,080.

112 Block St., Christopher Krzemien to Douglas Schultz, $25,000.

14 Paul Pl., Equicredit Corp. of America to Dennis Sullivan, Susan Sullivan, $28,000.

80 Sattler Ave., HUD to Mildred Valdez, $22,000.

77 Northampton, Nationscredit Financial Services Corp., Nationscredit Home Equity Services to Angelo Threats, $7,000.

32 Tuxedo Pl., Miguel Cardenas, Isabel Cardenas to Washington Mutual Bank Fa, $70,429.

60 Crossman Ave., Suriel Development Inc. to Bertha Powers, $57,900.

1429 Jefferson Ave., Etc, City of Buffalo to Mark David, $15,000.

106 Rosedale, Fred Bryson, Patricia Bryson to Shane Jones, $40,000.

61 Ideal, Norman Wagner to Washington Mutual Bank Fa, $57,890.

695 Eggert Rd., Philomena Spada, Lawrence Spada to Alisha Taggart, $101,000.

83 St. John Parkside St., Esther Tatta, Esther Tatta to Fv-1 Inc., $40,000.

79 Freund St., Barbara Burke, Barbara Kwandrands to Citifinancial Mortgage Co. Inc., $54,823.

42 Pooley Pl., HUD to Matthew Valle, $5,469.

123 Wingate Ave., Eric Farr to Nicole Marabella, $130,000.

49 Burlington Ave., Rodney James, Jacqueline Stewart to Cynthia Patterson, $12,000.

90 Frank Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, United States of America to Eugene Donohue, Daniel Zorn, $9,200.

106 Hollywood Ave., Barbara Paolucci, Donald Steiner to William Feeley, Cecelia Feeley, $50,400.

25 Tacoma Ave., Thomas Adymy, Madonna Adymy to Julianne Kenny, $70,750.

435-437 W Ferry, EMC Mortgage Corp. to Paul Globus, Maria Globus, $9,900.

912 E. Delavan Ave., Andy Nguyen to Richard Bui, $70,000.

134 16Th St., West Side Neighborhood Housing Services Inc. to Michael Murphy, Felecia Shongo, $85,000.

1623 William St., Richard Jones to Leon Sweat, $96,000.

355 Lafayette Ave., Rose Perna, Rose Perna to Carmen Sims, $43,500.

62 Deshler St., Robert Gielinski, Leonard Gielinski to Map Properties Llc, $2,500.

94-96 Harriet Ave., Arthur Burgess to ETO Trade Bank, $54,611.

103 Wood Ave., Edward Kruk, Sharon Kruk to Brian Edgerton, $8,750.

234 Dartmouth Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, United States of America to Donald Smith, $18,000.

74&76 Dundee, Timothy Carey, Elayne Carey to Matthew Sedita, $70,000.

377 Woodside Ave., Mary Earhart to Kenneth Bray, $40,000.

273 N. Ogden Street, Lois Day, Gregory Day to Midfirst Bank, $43,677.

79 Alexander Pl., Burke Brothers Construction Inc. to Shenita Jackson, $90,561.

47 Floss, City of Buffalo to Cornerstone Associates Inc., Keith Canazzi, $9,500.

111 Water St., James Campbell, Kelly Campbell to HUD, $28,000.

294 Esser Ave., Wesley Jurkowski, Mary Jurkowski to Walter Czop, $42,447.

27 Garner, City of Buffalo to Terrence Dildy, $5,500.

161 Keystone St., Charlene Alexander, Susan Brown to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $55,402.

130 Bidwell Pkwy., Connie Case to National City Mortgage Co., $109,853.

649 St., Lawrence Ave., Theodore Kirst, Rose Kirst to Dennis O'Toole, Maura O'Toole, $61,000.

800 W. Ferry St., U2A, Scot Logan to Todd Sadeghian, $77,000.

252 Englewood Ave., Ben Drongosky, Carol Drongosky to Patrick Mulrooney, $42,500.

460 East St., John Jenkins, Betty Jenkins to Claude Lovern, Sandra Lovern, $43,000.

1150 East Delavan Ave., Andres Cubas to Yehya Shaibi, Fadel Shaibi, $31,612.

33 Peace St., Sharon Wagner to BA Mortgage Llc, $48,500.

155 Culver, Andrew Moquin, Ann Moquin to Peter Piazza, $70,900.

218 Taunton Pl., Spartaco Pascolini, Concetta Pascolini to Robert Mcnamara, Jessica Mcnamara, $71,000.

575 Marilla St., Eleanor Heer, Mable Foster to Mary Curtin, $40,500.

11 California St., Jean Lapaglia to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $55,839.

95 Hubbell Ave., (The) Chase Manhattan Bank to Erin McCarthy, $13,500.

370 Hudson, City of Buffalo to Mitchell Soto, $4,000.

497 Delaware Ave., John Jacoy to Ginger Schroder, $249,500.

68 Person, Teena Jackson to Option One Mortgage Corp., $26,720.

387 Plymouth, Guiseppe Marinaccio, Teresa Marinaccio to Winston Acevero, $9,000.

49 Trinity, City of Buffalo to Ron Scott, $7,000.

74 Hawley St., Louis Marinelli to HUD, $54,445.

1033 Lovejoy, Jane Boneberg, Jane Boneberg to Joanna Cozzi, $54,000.

1711 Fillmore Ave., Joseph Dirienzo to James Gardin, $12,000.

161 Keystone St., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lounora Moore, $5,200.

81 Wilbury Pl., Michael Hughes, Kathleen Hughes to Household Finance Realty Corp. of New York, $105,410.

81 Wilbury Pl., Household Finance Realty Corp. of New York to Marques Perkins, $46,500.

26 Eldon Rd., Carol Vanini to William Peter, $100,000.

159 Claremont, Giuseppe Pileri, Maria Pileri to Nicole Ryan, $119,900.

98 Seventeenth St., Enrique Benitez to Luz Rivera-Coloma, $7,000.

100 Andover Ave., Robert Clay to Centex Home Equity Co. Llc, Centex Home Equity, $44,594.

62&56 Duluth, Madeline Crowley to Nicole Jones, Sheila Jones, $59,000.

66 Juniata Pl.,14210, (The) Chase Manhattan Bank to Michael Trapp, $35,000.

170 Breckenridge, City of Buffalo to Hizam Aljamali, $6,500.

528 Doat St., James Fiorentino to 020199 Lasalle Bank Series 1999-1, $73,927.

104 Fisher Ave., Dale Babski, Dale Babski to Kenneth Winfield, $49,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

13-15 Idlebrook Dr., Carol Romanowski, Patricia Morrow to Jeanette Collins, $39,000.

44 Hedwig, Stanislawa Boguszewski to Anh Dang, Veha Nguyen, $37,000.

25 Mona Ct., David Skubis, Kathy Skubis to Anthony Skubis, Julie Strang, $68,000.

75 Wallace Ave., Kathleen Reed, Kathleen Roberts to Donald Frank, $52,000.

54 Cedar Rd., Ray Wilson to Pledged Property IX Llc, $77,953.

65 Lucy Lane, Ginevra Lanzetta, Antonio Lanzetta to Nicholas Battistella, Paula Toms, $124,000.

873 Dick Rd., Kelly Bailey, Corey Bailey to 060100 Lasalle Bank Na Series 2000-2, $96,312.

102-104 George Urban Blvd., Beneficial Homeowner Service Corp. to Carlton Mayne, Nancy Mayne, $24,000.

24 Brookfield Lane UF-6, Brookfield Development Partners Llc to Rudolf Ruschmann, Meghan Scanlon, $111,500.

111 Balbach Dr., Gary Nervo to Robert Wesolowski, $82,500.

55 S. Roycroft Blvd., William Kotansky, Patricia Cimerman to Stacy Davis, $115,000.

132 Cheryl Lane, Frederick Radmore, Victoria Radmore to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $86,813.

33 Euclid Ave., Raymond Kraus to Melrose Investment Corp, $24,000.

243 Danbury Dr., Irene Schwanekamp to J&F Property Resource Corp, $47,000.

399 Huxley Dr., County of Erie to Scott Allan, $48,000.

32 Blick St., Peter Landen to Federal National Mortgage Association, $64,225.

271 Nagel Dr., David Gonzalez, Lynn Gonzalez to Luann Lenoci, $103,000.

265 Westbrook Dr., (The) State of New York Mortgage Agency to Joseph Ferolo, $28,000.

233 Raymond Ave., Lynn Demming, Lynn Schillinger to Jean Cadwallader, $82,000.

18 Hoerner Ave., Anthony Nobilio, Karen Nobilio to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $32,000.

132 Wanda Ave., Dale Smith to Matthew Hall, $64,335.

22 Euclid Ave., Melrose Investment Corp. to Michelle Adema, $16,500.

166 Claude Dr., FV-1 Inc. to Shari Kohut-Dempsey, $58,000.

14 Temple Dr., Aloysius Bakowski, Alice Bakowski to Alan Freyburger, $77,500.

166 Claude Dr., Amy Pinker to FV-1 Inc., $73,806.

34-36 Elkhurst Dr., Gary Bogdan, Judith Bogdan to Dean Lundquist, $61,000.

83 Seton Rd., Colleene Maska, Marion Dodd to Brad Heintz, Brenda Giles, $67,500.

1371 Losson Rd., Enrique Rodriguez, Enrique Rodriguez to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $166,492.

555 Cleveland Dr., Joan Streebel, Joan Pantera to Kenneth Pantera, Jennifer Pantera, $100,000.

94 Century Road, Mark Sacha, Lynn Sacha to Clayton Steen, Nakia Steen, $92,000.

20 Autumn Lea Rd., Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Bradley Smith, $47,500.

661 South Huth Road, Kevin Pfister to Lowell Avery, Ann Avery, $90,000.

CLARENCE

5027 Rockledge Dr., Stephen Pirrone, Betsy Pirrone to Jose Almeida, Lisa Perrone-Almeida, $750,000.

Transit Rd., Edward Spoth to Lake Shore Savings&Loan Association, $300,000.

5417 Center Pine Lane, Howard Feller, Maria Feller to Brian Malthaner, Susan Malthaner, $295,000.

VL, Goodrich Rd., Philip Desimone, Joanne Depeters to Douglas Coleman, Eileen Coleman, $37,900.

7080 Goodrich Rd., Harry Lorenzo, Katherine Lorenzo to Chester Borkowski, Lillian Borkowski, $25,000.

9039 Michael Douglas Dr., NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York to Michael Peremsky, $278,397.

4830 Sawmill, Erma B. Pagels Trust, Marcia Davies to Joseph Kausner, $130,000.

5031 Donnington Rd., Ronald Papa, Diana Papa to Lawrence Reinhold, Christy Reinhold, $925,000.

VL, Greiner Rd., Spaulding Greens of Clarence Inc. to Spaulding Green Llc, $3,870,535.

9285 Via Cimato Dr., Cimato&Sons to (The) Marrano/Marc Equity Corp., $49,000.

EDEN

3070 Hillbrook Dr., Ella Vilk, Charles Stephens to Andrew Mendik, $162,500.

ELMA

VL, Stolle Rd., Jean Miernik to Henry Szymula, Jean Szymula, $56,000.

109 June Rd., Carol Marszalek to James Kelly, Jennifer Kelly, $115,000.

EVANS

1883 Eden-Evans Center, Frank Bonuito to Anthony Helta, Renee Helta, $335,000.

1802 South Creek Rd., Annette Frost, Whitney Frost to Michael Murphy, Ramona Murphy, $48,000.

228 W. Pleasant Ave., John Miller, Edith Miller to Dennis Adey, Belinda Adey, $115,000.

8565 Versailles Rd., Beneficial Homeowner Service Corp. to Donna Woodruff, $26,500.

625 Sandy, Joseph Martin to Abdul Said, Carol Said, $40,000.

9080 Iroquois Rd., Michael O'Donnell to David Suleski, $51,500.

715 Larkin Rd., Joseph Michalek, Thea Michalek to EMC Mortgage Corp., $71,422.

GRAND ISLAND

146 Jamestown Rd., NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York to Vincent Pastore, $169,820.

153 Riverdale Dr., Robert Hoy, Suzanne Hoy to Jeri Hagen, Christopher Wright, $83,900.

1360 Whitehaven Rd., Sally Wallens to Joseph Brockway, $143,500.

165 Jamestown Rd., Island Meadows Llc to NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York, $31,754.

181 Jamestown Rd., Island Meadows Llc to NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York, $31,754.

147 Old Carriage House, Island Meadows Llc to NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York, $31,754.

HAMBURG

5368 Briercliff Dr., Brierwood Village Inc. to David Home Builders Inc., $41,895.

VL, McKinley Pkwy., Patricia Wilson, Patricia Myers to James Dunn, $110,000.

3453 Howard Rd., David Wittmeyer, Annemarie Wittmeyer to Daniel Elliott, $92,700.

83 Marlowe Ave., Lucille Mcnally to Ronald Widdowson, Mary Widdowson, $50,000.

6450 White Oak Way, (The) Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to Michael Colley, $158,445.

63 Marlowe Ave., Rosemary Boris, Rosemary Boris to Thomas Wood, Heather Wood, $91,500.

6023 Pinehurst Ct., Summit Village Llc to Steven Smolkovich, Melissa Smolkovich, $204,020.

2671 Ferndale Ave., Renee Allen to Michelle Davis, $58,000.

5117 Richmond Ave., Krstin Fotevski, Netka Fotevski to Robert Dentice, Michelle Dentice, $106,000.

30 Blake Lane, Judith Russell, Gregg Palinski to Adam Bishop, Jennifer Bishop, $117,000.

4865 Meadow Lane, John Irish, Yvonne Irish to Randy Work, Denise Work, $180,000.

4050 Lakeshore Rd., Heritage Weelchair Van Service Inc. to Heritage Adult Homes of Western New York Inc., $1,359,685.

5018 Roseview Ave., William Klug, Gillian Klug to Robert Dentice, Michelle Dentice, $92,000.

5186 Briercliff Dr., Brierwood Village Inc. to Burke Brothers Construction Inc., $14,000.

48 Maple Ave., James Franz, Dianne Franz to Adam Perrino, $80,800.

5186 Briercliff Dr., Burke Brothers Construction Inc. to Linda Jankowski, $105,437.

LACKAWANNA

23 Michaels Pl., Dale Meldrum, Natalie Meldrum to Robin Gabl, $38,000.

511 Martin Rd., Joseph Kulczyk, Loretta Kulczyk to Daniel Kulczyk, James Kulczyk, $50,000.

97 Pine St., James Blackburn to 2000-1 Sovereign Bank Home Equity Loan Trust, $50,000.

3261 South Park Ave., Frank Matala to Edward Kremer, $28,000.

63 Colton Avenue, Joseph Jarosz to Midfirst Bank, $71,034.

83-89 Newman St., Litton Loan Servicing Lp to Gerald Elvers, $34,000.

243 Lake Ave., David Spyres, Mary Spyres to Tina Spyres, $150,000.

LANCASTER

VL, 35 Stutzman Rd., Ala Mosijczuk, Roksolana Mcfadden to David Maybach, $15,000.

19 Hillside Pkwy., Pamela Ward, David Ward to Anthony Iacuzzo, Julie Iacuzzo, $219,000.

4955 Broadway, Thomas Lorentz, Gary Schaff to Frank Lafratta, Vincent Lafratta, $425,000.

29 Creekwood Dr., NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York to Andrew Conta, $188,190.

10 Dorchester, Richard Williams, Tiffany Williams to Kevin Sheedy, Chantal Kivi, $269,000.

492 Aurora Road, June M. Peters Living Trust to John Classer, Jacqueline Classer, $85,000.

9 Pauline Ct., Joseph Schwagler, Maryann Schwagler to Mark Foster, Heidi Foster, $136,500.

15 Stream View Lane, Prudential Relocation Inc., Citicapital Relocation Inc. to Lisa Lorelli, James Lorelli, $176,000.

32 Summerfield Dr., (The) Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to James Bonnar, Mary Bonnar, $197,325.

15 Stream View Lane, Leonard Eaton, Sherry Eaton to Prudential Relocation Inc., Citicapital Relocation Inc., $176,000.

25 Woodgate Dr., Lawrence Evola, Karen Evola to John Jennings, $250,000.

77-79 Livingston St., Association Federal National Mortgage, Fannie Mae to Kevin Nowak, Maria Nowak, $27,500.

VL behind 39 Stutzman, Ala Mosijczuk, Roksolana McFadden to Dale Suckow, Carol Suckow, $10,000.

23 Pleasant Ave., Barbara Rauscher to Litton Loan Servicing Lp, $65,091.

8 Livingston and V/L Erie, James Williams, Mary Williams to Thomas Maryanski, $77,380.

MARILLA

VL, East Blood Rd., Ruth Reed, Clayton Reed to Randall Reed, Carole Reed, $5,000.

East Blood Rd., Allen Drosendahl to Randall Reed, Carole Reed, $2,000.

945 Three Rod Rd., Carmen Durso, Joan Durso to Patricia Redenbach, $244,000.

NEWSTEAD

VL, Greenbush Rd., Susan Oberther to Jesse Cotriss, $6,000.

6328 Hake Rd., Jerome Brandl, Frieda Brandl to Jason Dunn, $165,000.

10983 Keller Rd., Kurt Schie to Gregory Pecora, Maria Pecora, $33,000.

77 Eckerson Ave., Rhoda Hibbard to Kevin Birkemeier, Jennifer Birkemeier, $95,790.

NORTH COLLINS

Belscher Rd., Hildegard Brooks, Marguerite Pineau to James Gardner, Yvonne Gardner, $7,342.

2078 Spruce St., County of Erie to Henel-Mattison Holdings Inc., $15,000.

ORCHARD PARK

5925 Scherff Rd., Alfred Moyer, Valerie Moyer to Liam O'Bannion, Anna Kourelis, $289,900.

5297 Lake Ave., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, United States of America to Margaret Dyjewska, $65,000.

S293-G Chestnut Ridge Rd., Orchard Park Properties Inc. to Henry Coppola, $92,900.

9 Woodthrush Trail, DPS Southwestern Corp. to Lawrence Evola, Karen Evola, $89,900.

387 Stonehenge Dr., Pierce Square Development Corp. to NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York, $57,000.

4985 Bussendorfer Rd., Alan Zeitz, Alan Zietz to Michael Lina, $116,001.

68 Meadow Rd., Katherine Friend, Edward Friend to Paul Becker, Eileen Becker, $186,500.

Powers Rd., James Busshart to Paul Grzybowski, Colleen Grzybowski, $30,000.

5552 Powers Rd., James Busshart to John Vinti, Deborah Vinti, $35,000.

SARDINIA

13310 Pratham Rd., HUD to Angela Zona, $59,100.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

123 Niagara St., Jeffrey Conover to Samuel Albert, $60,000.

49 Wall St., HUD to Cynthia Pivtchev, Christine Pivtchev, $9,500.

64 King Street, John Fisher to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $37,558.

298 Delaware St., Mark Kanouff, Herbert Treat to Gary Ball, $58,300.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA

317 E. Hazeltine Ave., John Cambria, Rebecca Cambria to Jamie Velarde, $55,000.

17 McKinley Ave., Florence Staley, Florence Staley to Edward Aungst, Marie Aungst, $81,000.

56 Somerville Ave., Mary Sullivan, Robert Sullivan to Christopher Fiorella, Jill Fiorella, $85,000.

16 Princeton Blvd., David Thompson to Carey Briggs, Sandra Skeide, $88,000.

15 Keats Ave., Candy Wark to Jason Powell, Kimberly Powell, $105,000.

299 University, Richard Ciocca, Charlene Ciocca to (The) Town of $58,000.

105 Oakridge Ave., Patrick Gorman, Michelle Gorman to Jamie Grunthaner, $76,000.

152 Riverdale Ave., John Kramer to Rufus Moberly, Nicole Moberly, $63,500.

138 Liston St., Shirley Tutuska, Mark Trulin to Robert Ammerman, Denise Ammerman, $83,000.

Pt of 1650 Military Rd., New NGC Inc., National Gypsum Co. to Leemilts Petroleum Inc., $10,000.

153 Keller Ave., Karen West, Karen Burke to Sherry Taylor, $63,000.

137 Berkley St., Timothy Creighton, Anne Creighton to Laura Mongeon, $84,500.

461 Delaware Rd., Pauline Moscato, Samuel Moscato to Francis Blajszczak, Tammi Blajszczak, $70,000.

95 Princeton Blvd., Mary Frank to Theodore Kirst, Rose Kirst, $93,000.

319 Washington, John Boswell, David Rooney to Craig Erhard, $85,000.

349 Stillwell Ave., HUD to Patricia Lannon, $59,740.

162 Melody Lane, Raymond Boyle, June Boyle to Jace Fisher, Margaret Fisher, $76,000.

160 Irving Terrace, Mary Moscato to Mark Padak, $99,000.

372 Tremont Ave., HUD to Lisa Stella, $34,000.

113 Sweet Briar Rd., Karena Leigh to Matthew Parrott, Patricia Parrott, $126,140.

242 Dunlop Ave., GE Mortgage Services Llc, GE Capital Mortgage Services Inc. to James Blount, $13,000.

37 Greenleaf Ave., Thomas Abray to Principal Residential Mortgage Inc., $109,500.

150 Maplegrove Ave., Frances Rizzo, Frances Rizzo to Phyllis Rizzo, $63,000.

223 Fairfield Ave., George Haley, Doris Haley to Ryan Fisher, $68,500.

WALES

13025 Warner Hill Rd., County of Erie to John Apgar, $16,000.

VL, Centerline Rd., Paul Kopp, Eathel Kopp to Franklin Schlossin, Joanne Schlossin, $17,000.

WEST SENECA

28 Marann Terr, HUD to Kevin Pelc, Samantha Pelc, $53,000.

46 Windmill Dr., North, Mary Curtin, Francis Curtin to James Dunn, Julie Dunn, $124,000.

176 Fieldcrest Ct., Manufacturers&Traders Trust Co. Series to Abram Gibbons, Jennifer Cowan, $59,278.

201 Indian Chruch Rd., Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota Na, 010199Asset Backed Certificates Series 1999-A to Eldon Greene, Margaret Fabian-Greene, $25,000.

82 Southgate Dr., Gregory Lavis, Nancy Lavis to Dallas Ulbrich, $114,500.

511 Main St., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jason Wroblewski, $74,000.

162 Charlescrest Ct., Christine Dombrowski to Kenneth Bendzula, Kelly Bendzula, $97,000.

32 Emerald Drive, Kenneth Bendzula, Kelly Bendzula to Giovanni Tartaro, Jennifer Tartaro, $85,000.

267 Pinewood Dr., Wayne Middaugh, Bonnie Middaugh to Michael Skowronski, Kelley Skowronski, $150,000.

VL, 810 Center Rd., Shirley Marconi to Anthony Magnano, $350,000.

2805 Clinton St., Robert Jacobs Plumbing Inc. to Buffalo Plumbing Supply Inc., $40,000.

158 Collins Ave., Kathleen Ross to Deborah Ross, $50,000.