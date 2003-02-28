Services for Edward E. Elberfeld, a retired long-haul truck driver, will be held at 4 p.m. today in Zajac Funeral Home, 319 24th St.

Elberfeld died Thursday (Feb. 27, 2003) in Mount St. Mary's Long-Term Care Facility at the age of 76.

He was born in North Tonawanda, where he attended school. He served in the Army from July 1945 to January 1947.

Elberfeld drove for various local trucking companies during his career.

He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed holiday decorating.

