Anna M. Ungaro, 86, of Niagara Falls, a waitress at the Como Restaurant for more than 30 years, died Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2003) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, after a brief illness.

Miss Ungaro was a lifelong resident of Niagara Falls. She was employed as a waitress at the Como Restaurant in Niagara Falls for more than 30 year, retiring in the mid-1970s.

She is survived by a brother, Joseph V. of Las Vegas, Nev.

Services will be private. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Niagara Falls.

[Hughes].