RESIDENTS WARY OF PROPOSED REZONING OF 600 ACRES

A proposal to rezone 600 acres in the Town of Evans has residents nervous.

According to the measure, the properties -- currently zoned for suburban residential housing -- would be added to 600 acres along Eden-Evans Center Road already zoned for light industrial use.

In response to the proposal, worried residents have formed Concerned Citizens of Evans, purchased ads in the Angola Pennysaver and scheduled a residents meeting for 1 p.m. Sunday in the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Department hall.

The measure will come before the Town Board for a public hearing at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, though the board isn't expected to take any action at that time.

"I think what everybody's a little bit worried about is property levels and potential insurance rate increases," said resident Robert Acosta.

"There's already light industrial areas. Most of these areas are residential areas, homes on small tracts. I personally don't understand why they would take such small tracts as my own and lump them in with the light industrial rezoning. . . . There's so many unanswered questions that hopefully are going to get answered," he said.

Town officials say the rezoning is a natural outgrowth of the town's master planning process. Evans commissioned a master plan before Erie County started giving planning grants in the last four years, and it's one of the first to consider rezoning large tracts as a result of a new plan.

Town planning consultant Wendy Salvati said the planned changes wouldn't drastically affect landowners.

"Some people have been asking about their assessments, and it won't affect their assessments," Salvati said. "That's based on actual land use, not on zoning. It won't make their taxes go up or anything."

Salvati said the light industrial designation wouldn't draw heavy industry. It's intended to be be suited for factories like Flex-o-vit and Lad's, which are already there.

Eden-Evans Center Road is the logical place for such businesses if they do come to Evans, she said, and that's reflected in the new master plan, which is intended to guide zoning in the town.

"This area of the town was seen as a good area for these types of uses because the railroad's right there, and there's good access to Southwestern Boulevard and the Thruway," Salvati said. "And also there's good infrastructure (and) sewering in some parts of the area."

Residents remain wary, remembering their fight to keep a large landfill out of the area in 1991.

"We've discussed the impending change," said resident Michael Collopy. "We're just trying to connect the dots."

