WALSH EARNS STATE TOURNEY BERTH

He didn't hit the winning basket and didn't lead his team in scoring or rebounding, but junior guard Darren Dwyer was the most important player on the court for the Archbishop Walsh basketball team Tuesday night.

Dwyer's brilliant defensive performance against St. Mary's of Lancaster star Brian Wojcik powered Walsh to a 52-47 win over the Lancers in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association Class C championship game before about 300 at Canisius High School.

The win carries the Eagles (18-8) into the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Tournament in Binghamton on March 15.

Wojcik came in averaging more than 20 points per game, so Walsh coach John Karuch devised a box-and-one defensive scheme to play zone on everybody else and man-to-man on Wojcik to limit the long-range bomber's scoring opportunities.

Dwyer made his coach look like a genius as he hounded Wojcik continually and did an outstanding job of denying him the ball. The Lancers' sharpshooter was held to just 10 points for the night and was held scoreless for the first 14 minutes of the second half.

Dwyer went into the game feeling he had a score to settle.

"When we played them a week ago (an 88-83 St. Mary's win), I guarded Wojcik and he scored 37 points, so I knew I couldn't let that happen again," Dwyer said. "It was easier tonight because with the box-and-one, my teammates were able to help me out some.

"It feels great that we're going to the state tournament, I still can't believe it. This was our goal at the start of the season and now we've done it."

"We know how dangerous Wojcik is," Karuch said. "He can dribble, penetrate and score with his outside shot, so you have to try to take him away from their offense and Darren did a great job tonight of denying him the ball even before he could get into scoring position. That was one of the things he didn't do as well the last time we played them."

St. Mary's coach Kevin Kelleher was quick to give Dwyer his due, but said his team's own poor shooting was as much responsible for its demise as anything else.

"We missed a lot of shots tonight," he said. "The box-and-one is great if the other team is not hitting its shots and we had a lot of open looks tonight that we didn't connect on."

The Lancers (15-11), who suffered through their lowest-scoring game of the season, were also hampered by the absence of second-leading scorer Jerry Shanley. He missed the game with a back injury suffered four games ago, and senior Kyle Golombek played but was hobbled by an ankle injury.

Walsh, which led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, also controlled the inside play as 6-foot-5 seniors Noah McHale and Keon Rembert made life tough for St. Mary's big men. McHale scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds while Rembert led all rebounders with 16.

J.P. Butler added 13 points and Dwyer finished with nine points and six assists.