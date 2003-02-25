A funeral service for Violet M. Huff, 90, formerly of the Town of Niagara, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Epiphany Episcopal Church, Main and Lockport streets. Burial will be in Niagara Falls Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Huff died Sunday (Feb. 23, 2003) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital after a short illness.

She was born Violet Collins in Niagara Falls. She was employed from 1930-34 as a production worker at Kimberly-Clark Co.; from 1937-43 at Carborundum Globar Division; during the 1950s as a waitress at Page's Whistle Pig Restaurant in the Town of Niagara; for 10 years as a production worker at Moore Business Forms; and most recently at the coffee shop at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, from 1970 until her retirement in 1981.

Mrs. Huff was a member of Epiphany Episcopal Church, served as past queen of the Dames of Malta, was a member of the Women of the Moose and the Flagler Chapter No. 355 Order of the Eastern Star.

Her husband, Russell, died in 1968.

Survivors include a daughter, Penny L. Fickett of the Town of Niagara; two sisters, Marjorie Ligammari of Niagara Falls and Marie Menz of Claymont, Del.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.