TRIBE MUST RELY ON NEW FACES FOR POWER THIS SEASON

Even with Jim Thome's 52 home runs and 118 RBIs, the Cleveland Indians had trouble scoring runs last season.

His absence will make it even tougher on the team's suspect offense this year.

Thome's big bat has gone to Philadelphia, leaving veteran designated hitter Ellis Burks as the Indians' only proven run producer.

Burks will bat third or fourth for a club that finished 12th in batting average, 10th in runs, 11th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage despite Thome's lofty numbers.

"It's obvious it will be different without Jimmy," said Burks, who batted .301 with 32 homers and 91 RBIs last season. "It's too early to figure out what will happen. We don't know who's going to make the team or who's going to hit where."

Burks isn't sure how Thome's absence will affect him.

"That has yet to be seen," he said. "I'm sure Karim (Garcia) will step up and Milton Bradley will step up. Matt Lawton will have a better year because he was hurt last season."

Manager Eric Wedge says he has several lineups, but with several positions to be decided in camp, he is yet to come up with a final plan.

The fiery Wedge wants one thing regardless of who's in the lineup.

"We have to be solid one through nine," he said. "We need to have professional at-bats and make tough outs."

Burks agreed with his first-year manager, the youngest in the majors at 35.

"If you want to produce, you need to have quality at-bats," Burks said. "We did that in 1993 when I was with the White Sox. The Twins have done it the last two years. The Angels put a bunch of guys together last year, and they did a great job."

Bradley, a switch-hitter, will get the first chance to hit leadoff. But he'll need to improve on his .249 batting average and .317 on-base percentage from last season if he's going to be effective. Omar Vizquel, another switch-hitter, will bat second.

Wedge will try various lineups in spring training. Burks or Lawton, who will play left if he has recovered from shoulder surgery, could bat third. Garcia, a major surprise last season, will hit fourth or fifth. He batted .299 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs in only 51 games.

Around the camps

New York Yankees designated hitter and first baseman Nick Johnson will undergo a bone scan Monday on his ailing left wrist.

Robert Person agreed to a minor-league contract with the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, two years after winning 15 games for Philadelphia.