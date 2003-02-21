SCHOOLS MUST SCRAP MAINTENANCE POLICY

Here we go again. Another one of Buffalo's skeletons came out of the closet in the recent News article, "Ripe for abuse." The abuse of tax dollars to maintain the Buffalo Public Schools is a travesty. My question is, who is responsible for overseeing this maintenance money? Oh, that's right, no one.

The article stated that the Board of Education members plan to take a hard look at whether this program has outlived its usefulness. You think? This arrangement dates back to the Civil War and we are just now uncovering this problem?

Every single dollar the schools get for maintenance should be spent on the schools. If there is any money left over, it should be put back into the schools, not into the custodial engineers' pockets. And if the money is expensed out by the engineers, then they should be held accountable. It's time to end this madness. Allowing the engineers to pocket some of the money as a bonus for saving the schools money is a crime. Shame on anyone who thinks this is OK. When dollars are so precious and few, this kind of thing cannot be tolerated.

RICK VERANO

Tonawanda