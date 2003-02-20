COUNCIL APPROVES BUDGET BY 3-2 VOTE

The City Council on Thursday adopted a new $3.6 million budget that should allow the city to make it through the next fiscal year -- if there are no unforeseen occurrences, such as a war.

The Council voted, 3-2, to adopt the spending plan effective April 1 after several weeks of reviewing and cutting budget items. Aldermen Jeffrey Pond and Christine Bailey opposed the new budget because it calls for a tax increase.

The budget calls for a tax rate of $45.12 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $1.53, or 3.5 percent, from the current tax rate. It will be the city's first property tax increase in four years.

The Council approved using around $488,760 from surplus accounts to keep the tax increase down. The city will be left with a surplus of about $2 million.

There were no speakers at a public hearing prior to the vote.

Mayor Stephen Montgomery later said: "We should be able to make it through the year if nothing unforeseen happens. If we go to war (with Iraq), items such as fuel bills will go up. It's going to be a tough year."

The fact that no speakers came to the hearing to oppose the tax increase reflects little opposition to the budget, the mayor said.

A major problem facing the city, he said, is the continued erosion of the city's tax base. Properties in areas of the city located on the Allegany Reservation of the Seneca Nation of Indians are immune from taxation.

The city lost taxable value of about $809,388 last year because of tax-immune properties removed from the tax rolls. That translates to $35,282 in lost city taxes.

Montgomery said he's working on a plan to remedy the situation, but is not ready to disclose negotiations.