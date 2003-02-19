SPORTS TODAY

Duke handles Maryland, tying for second in ACC

Duke appears ready to make its annual mid-February charge in college basketball.

Dahntay Jones scored 21 points and J.J. Redick added 17 as the eighth-ranked Blue Devils ran their winning streak in Cameron Indoor Stadium to 26 straight with a 75-70 victory over No. 13 Maryland on Wednesday night.

After a rough few weeks, Duke (18-4, 8-4) is tied with the defending national champion Terrapins (16-7, 8-4) for second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with four league games remaining.

Wake Forest, which plays at Georgia Tech tonight, is 7-3.

"This shows we're getting more mature as a basketball team," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "We keep getting a little bit better."

The Terrapins beat Duke, 87-72, on Jan. 18 by dominating the second half. But this time around it was the Blue Devils who closed the deal in the final minutes after leading 37-33 at halftime.

Steve Blake missed a contested three-pointer with two seconds left that could have tied it for the Terrapins, but he threw up an air ball and Redick closed it out with two free throws.

Memphis bursts Louisville's bubble

Memphis won't get a chance to defend its NIT title. Just ask Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

The Tigers beat Pitino's fourth-ranked Cardinals, 80-73, for their sixth straight victory, one that put Memphis onto the list of those teams that have come close to locking up an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament.

"There is no more bubble for them," Pitino said after his team lost for the second time in three games following a 17-game winning streak.

Antonio Burks had 16 points for the Tigers (17-5, 8-3 Conference USA), who had a 47-31 rebound advantage in handing Louisville (19-3, 9-2) its first loss in 12 home games.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

Gerald Fitch scored 17 points and No. 2 Kentucky (21-3, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) shut down Arkansas (7-15, 2-9) in a 66-50 win that extended the nation's longest winning streak to 15 games.

Romain Sato scored a career-high 35 points, leading No. 14 Xavier (19-4, 10-1 Atlantic 10) to its 10th straight win, 93-71 over La Salle (10-12, 4-7).

Hollis Price scored 22 points to lead No. 5 Oklahoma (18-4, 9-2) to its 35th straight home victory, 64-48 over No. 16 Oklahoma State (19-5, 8-3).

Etienne's back on board as Tyson rolls into town

Mike Tyson was more eager to show off the new tattoo on his face than to show off what kind of shape he's in.

The tattoo looked real enough, but Clifford Etienne's camp wasn't so sure about anything else.

The circus-like atmosphere surrounding Tyson moved Wednesday to the string of casinos along the Mississippi River in Tunica, Miss., where the former heavyweight champion worked out behind closed doors before emerging to give the world a peek at his new tattoo.

Tyson had a bewildered look on his face as he headed quickly toward an elevator and the sanctuary of his hotel room.

His trainer said later that Tyson was discouraged about his return to training after a week out of the gym, and still feeling the effects of flu-like symptoms.

"His mind seemed to be in the right place," trainer Freddie Roach said. "I'm just worried about his body."

A day after Tyson woke up and decided to fight, it was Etienne's turn to wake up and change his mind about getting into the ring. Etienne decided nearly $1 million was too much to pass up.

"I'm a fighter, not a coward," Etienne said.

Anne Laumann, a dermatologist and assistant professor of clinical medicine at the University of Chicago, doesn't think it's wise for Tyson to fight within two weeks of getting a tattoo.

As the tattooing instrument pricks the skin repeatedly, "blood is released, the area gets swollen and it gets crusty," Laumann said. "In essence, you should leave it alone except for washing it or putting on ointment for a two-week period."

Mickelson feels let down by lack of media support

Two weeks after his controversial statements about Tiger Woods' allegedly "inferior" equipment touched off a PGA Tour firestorm, Phil Mickelson said Wednesday he is disappointed that nobody in the media backed the "accuracy" and truthfulness of his remarks.

Mickelson, speaking in a teleconference to promote the upcoming Ford Championship at Miami's Doral Golf Resort and Spa, essentially reaffirmed his statements first made in a Golf Magazine interview conducted in December and published this month. Mickelson last week apologized for the remarks, which he admitted were politically incorrect.

But that doesn't mean he thinks he was wrong.

"I certainly should not have gone that direction I went in December and I certainly paid the penalty, tenfold," Mickelson said Wednesday. "What kills me is that all of you guys who printed it and found it easy to lay into me, none of you have admitted the accuracy of that statement."

Mickelson said in the magazine interview that Woods is the only player on tour good enough to overcome the limitations of his "inferior" equipment, most of which is made by Nike. The sporting-goods giant was upset and Mickelson said the comments were made mainly in jest. But he wasn't joking Wednesday.

"When I try to be honest and up front and give a little insight, I get reamed for it," Mickelson said. "What I said back in December, I've taken a lot of criticism. I don't know what else to say other than the only guy to win (this year) with something other than the ProV1x ball is Tiger."

Mickelson uses Titleist equipment, including the new ProVIx. The other 2003 tour winners to date -- David Love III, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir and Ernie Els -- also use the Titleist ball. Woods uses a Nike ball, driver and irons. Woods won the Buick Invitational last week by four strokes.

Burk sees intimidation behind new Augusta law

The woman leading the fight against the Augusta National Golf Club's all-male membership says the city's new protest law is an intimidation tactic designed to stifle free speech during the Masters golf tournament.

Augusta, Ga., officials passed the law Tuesday, requiring demonstrators to give the sheriff 20 days' notice of protest plans.

Martha Burk, chairwoman of the National Council of Women's Organizations, recently visited Augusta to scout locations for protests. Even with the new rule, she says she has plenty of time to plan before Masters week begins April 7.

"I do not know the legal implications," Burk said. "But I think the moral and psychological implications are pretty clear. It's an intimidation tactic. It seems to me to be a stifling of speech rights."

Around & about

Four years after leaving Oregon State for the NFL, Mike Riley has rejoined the Beavers as head coach, a university spokesman said. Riley spent last year as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints. He replaces Dennis Erickson, who left to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Barry Bonds had a 10-minute operation on his left elbow to remove a quarter-inch ball of scar tissue and a suture from a previous surgery. The surgery went as planned and the five-time National League MVP rested at home afterward. Bonds was expected to do some running and other cardio work in Scottsdale, Ariz., today.

Race Four of the America's Cup was postponed due to light, shifting winds in Auckland, New Zealand. The race is now scheduled for Saturday, with Alinghi of Switzerland holding a 3-0 lead over two-time defending champion Team New Zealand in the best-of-nine series.