RETIREMENT SYSTEM PAYMENT TO INCREASE

Elma Supervisor John Dudek told the Town Board on Wednesday that the town's payment to the New York State Retirement System will increase substantially this year as a result of the economic downturn.

Last year, the town paid $23,000 into the system for about 20 employees and was advised to budget $60,000 for this year.

However, Dudek said he recently learned the town's payment for 2003 will be $186,000 or 11 percent of the total payroll for the year. The money is due the last quarter of the year.

He said the town has enough in reserve to pay the bill because sales tax revenues, mortgage taxes, permit and other fees have been healthy.

"Usually the town has between $250,000 (and) $300,000 in a fund balance yearly," he added. He said Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Olympia Snowe, R-Maine, have co-sponsored an economic stimulus bill that would put $40 billion into the economy and would be divided between states and their towns. If approved, the funds could be used any way the town wants to, Dudek said.

The board also voted, 4-0, to transfer $400,000 from the 2001 surplus into a capital reserve fund for the new town hall, leaving a fund balance of $394,000.

Final numbers on the fund balance for 2002 will not be in from the auditors until next month, Dudek said. The capital reserve fund is now $1.4 million.

In other matters, the board:

Voted to accept the State Environmental Quality Review on a 43-acre Seneca Street parcel that East Aurora Moose Lodge No. 370 plans to develop into a recreational site for members. The board also declared that the project will not have a negative impact on the environment.

Jerrold R. Thompson II, representing the lodge, said the development will take place in three phases. The first phase is a gravel driveway, a maintenance shed, privacy fencing and a visible sign. Phase 2 includes a picnic area, ball diamonds, restrooms and parking. The third phase could include a new lodge.

Thompson said lodge members will determine in what order the work will be done.

Scheduled a public hearing for 8 p.m. March 19 on establishing Drainage District 163 for property owned by Marwan Hanash at 2831 Transit Road. Hanash wants to tear down the brick ranch house at the front of the Transit Manor Motel and build a muffler and brake shop.

Announced it will hold an informational session on plans for the new town hall at 7 p.m. Monday in the Senior Citizens Center at 3007 Bowen Road.

Scheduled a work session for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Learned new lights have been installed in the parking lot of the Senior Citizens Center by HDE Electric.

Approved the use of two voting machines by the Iroquois Central School for the district's May 20 budget vote and election.