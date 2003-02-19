PLASTIC WRAP, DUCT TAPE WON'T BE OF MUCH HELP

I have to admit I am very amused by the latest run on duct tape and plastic sheets at local hardware stores. This latest attempt by some to protect their homes and families takes me back to the days at St. Paul's School in Kenmore during the '60s, when we had "air raid" drills, ducking under our desks or covering our heads with paper to protect us from nuclear bomb fallout.

How that looks today is what this latest round of "protection" will look like in the future. Plastic wrap? Duct tape? Stuffing putty into window gaps? That will work just as well as paper would have worked against a nuke. But I suppose if it makes people feel like they're doing something, then go ahead. We need the commerce in the stores.

CARL F. NOCERA

Tonawanda