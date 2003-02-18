SUPPORT SOUGHT FOR RETIREES OF BETHLEHEM

Bethlehem Steel Corp. retirees who are about to lose their health benefits are the victims of unfair trade practices in the foreign steel industry and are owed protection by the federal government, according to a resolution adopted Tuesday by the Lackawanna City Council.

It calls on the federal government to establish a fund to provide health care benefits and prescription drug coverage for steel industry retirees and their beneficiaries who lose coverage as the result of bankruptcy, sale of the company, unfair trade practices or foreign competition.

Bethlehem, which is bankrupt, is about to be purchased by International Steel Group, which plans to terminate health and life insurance benefits for about 95,000 retirees.

More than 12,000 area residents will be affected, including more than 1,000 in Lackawanna, according to the resolution sponsored by Council President Norman L. Polanski.

It urges the state's two senators and local members of the House of Representatives to support establishment of the federal fund.

The Council joins the Hamburg Town Board and Lackawanna Mayor John J. Kuryak in supporting the legislation.

On another matter, Kuryak said the long-delayed replacement of the Ridge Road bridge is now scheduled to begin in the fall.

He and 3rd Ward Councilman Chuck Jaworski said they would like to see pedestrian access to the decrepit McKinley Avenue railroad bridge eliminated and the bridge eventually torn down. An at-grade crossing would be sufficient on the seldom-used rail line, they said.

Fourth Ward Councilman Ronald Spadone missed the meeting because he was stranded in North Carolina due to the storm that closed many East Coast airports.

