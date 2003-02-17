HORST HEINZE, GERMAN COMMUNITY LEADER

Horst H. Heinze, a longtime leader in the German-American community, died Sunday (Feb. 16, 2003) in his Hamburg home. He was 86.

Heinze was a co-founder of the German Club Lorelei and was president in 1964.

A tool-and-die maker, he retired in 1979 after 25 years with Ford Motor Co.'s Stamping Plant in Hamburg. He worked for a year for American Optical Co.

Born in Jena, Germany, Heinze was a tool-and-die maker for Carl Zeiss Optical Co. During World War II, he was a mechanic aboard biplane seaplanes and was held prisoner by the French.

He and his wife emigrated to the United States in 1953.

An avid skier and boater, Heinze took frequent trips to the Bahamas with friends to rent a sailboat and live on it for a week. He and his wife also went on an African safari and took many cruises over the years.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Vera Strube; two sons, Dieter H. of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Bernd A. of Los Angeles; and four grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 4199 Lake Shore Road at Camp Road and Route 5, Hamburg. Burial will be in Hamburg, Germany.