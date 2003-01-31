'BIG THREE' AUTOMAKERS TO IDLE 14,700 WORKERS NEXT WEEK

General Motors Corp., Ford Motors Co. and DaimlerChrysler AG's Chrysler unit plan to idle six North American plants for a week starting Monday, laying off about 14,700 workers because of slow sales of some cars and trucks.

The three Chrysler factories slated to be temporarily closed are in Windsor, Ontario; Sterling Heights, Mich.; and Toluca, Mexico. Ford plans to idle two plants, in Atlanta and Wayne, Mich. The General Motors shutdown will be in Wilmington, Del.

General Motors builds Saturn midsize sedans in Wilmington. The Detroit-based company said 1,300 workers will be laid off.

Ford's Atlanta plant makes Taurus sedans and its Wayne factory produces Focus small cars. The company said 5,763 workers will be idled by its shutdowns.

Chrysler builds large vans in Windsor, midsize cars in Sterling Heights and the PT Cruiser sport-utility in Toluca. The closings affect 7,609 workers, the company said.