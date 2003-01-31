ANIMAL ARK FOR RAINY DAY

This do-it-yourself animal ark project will keep little hands and big imaginations busy when it's too wet to go outside.

Ideal for scroll saw enthusiasts and woodworkers of all skill levels, the entire project is traced onto wood using full-size patterns. The ark is made from pine, while the animals call for a variety of scrap lumber, giving each a unique look. Safe and durable, the project is designed so that there are no rough edges or sharp corners.

The finished ark measures 27 inches long by 11 inches wide by 10 inches tall, and each animal measures approximately 4 inches long by 4 inches tall.

The Animal Ark plan, No. 786, is $9.95 and includes step-by-step instructions with photos, full-size traceable patterns, detailed construction diagrams and a materials list and cutting layout.

To order by mail, clip this article and send it with a check or money order toU-Bild Features, P.O. Box 2383, Van Nuys, CA 91409. To order by credit card, call (800) 828-2453. Visit U-Bild on the web at www.u-bild.com.