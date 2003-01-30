TUESDAY MORNING TO OPEN THIRD STORE TUESDAY MORNING

Tuesday Morning, a closeout retailer of home accessories, will open a third location in the Buffalo Niagara area in Amherst.

The 9,128-square-foot store in the Sheridan Center, 3344 Sheridan Drive, will open 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The stores are open about 10 months out of the year and close periodically to restock inventory.

In August, Tuesday Morning opened its first location in the Buffalo area in the Transitown Plaza at Main Street and Transit Road in Clarence. In October, the chain opened a second store at 140 Pine St. in the Village of Hamburg. Those stores will reopen Tuesday for their first sale of the year.

Tuesday Morning, based in Dallas, has 523 stores in 42 states.