French trio Telepopmusik is known for just one thing in this country: "Breathe," that perfumed breeze of a song used in Mitsubishi Outlander commercials. But Telepopmusik DJ Christophe Hetier doesn't bridle too much at the tag of possibly being a one-hit wonder.

"It feels so good to have one hit," he says by phone from Paris.

Yet the threesome -- also featuring Fabrice Dumont and Stephane Haeri -- has more than one song up its well-stitched sleeve. The group's debut album, "Genetic World," has been hailed as "a twilight hour opus" by the likes of England's New Musical Express magazine.

Certainly, the guys are getting more recognition now with a newfound chill-out electro-groove persona than in their previous rock 'n' roll bands. The group came together to record one track, "Sonic 75," for a French electronica/dance music compilation. The project went so well that they decided to stay together as a unit.

"We were in pop bands, and we discovered the sampler," he says of the piece of musical equipment that changed his musical view. "We were listening to electronic music but were only able to play guitar and pop songs. With the sampler, it's really a revolution. You can mix different influences. We were discovering new music. It's like being young again."

The warm, jazzy voice on "Breathe" -- which belongs to New York-based Scottish singer Angela McCluskey -- isn't a full-time part of Telepopmusik. Hetier came across her when she was performing a New York show.

Telepopmusik is working on its second album, planning a promo/DJ tour of the United States and then a summer concert tour.

For much of this, Hetier can thank Mitsubishi -- and he's not afraid that "Breathe" will bear any corporate tarnish. "It's a surprise. When you're a complete unknown and you're not Britney or Shakira, it's a great opportunity," he says. "When the song is good, it's not a problem. We're thankful to Mitsubishi. . . . The song will survive."

-- Cary Darling

Knight Ridder Newspapers