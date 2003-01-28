SKIN INFECTION TIED TO DIABETES

Q: I have type 2 diabetes and cellulitis. My skin problem has been plaguing my legs for many years. I've seen many doctors to no avail. What can I do?

A: Cellulitis can be caused by many different bacteria. The most common is Streptococci. Identifying the specific type of bacterium causing the infection is often difficult, but may be lifesaving.

The infection is most often seen on the skin of the legs. It starts with a break in the skin caused by a small wound or other skin problem. It's often caused by scratching because the bacteria living under the fingernails get jammed under the skin.

Cellulitis may also start in or near stitches used to repair injuries or surgical wounds. However, it may occur in skin that doesn't seem to have been damaged at all.

As the infection starts, it causes the skin to become red, hot and tender. The affected area can become painful, swollen and even blistered. The classic symptoms of a widespread infection -- fever, chills and headache -- may or may not be present.

If not treated early, the infection can spread, not only to other skin areas, but to deeper tissues and internal organs as well. As the infection spreads, it often causes local lymph nodes to swell and get tender. Rare but serious complications include tissue death, such as in gangrene.

A strong dose of antibiotics, administered by injection as soon as possible, but ideally within the first 24 to 48 hours, is recommended treatment for severe cellulitis. This is followed by oral antibiotics taken for a week to 10 days. In milder cases, high doses of oral antibiotics may be enough.

Some people are more at risk for all skin infections, including cellulitis. Anyone with poor circulation for whatever reason is at higher risk. And people with diabetes are particularly so.

To lessen the risk of developing cellulitis, it's important to inspect the skin regularly for injuries or lesions, and keep all cuts and other skin openings clean. And it's particularly important not to scratch a healing wound or irritation.

You need to prevent and treat any other skin condition, such as dry skin and fungal infections, that open the skin to attack from bacteria.

Use whatever skin creams work for you in keeping your skin moist and prevent itching. And when your skin itches, do not scratch if you can possibly avoid it.

People with diabetes are more likely to develop fungal infections between their toes. As soon as this happens, treat it with over-the-counter antifungal creams or sprays. Remember to follow directions, which means using them for up to 10 days, even long after the problem seems to have gone away.

Try to increase the circulation to your legs and feet. Keeping your feet warm and exercising your legs regularly will help. So will limiting or stopping caffeine and nicotine.

Some people with recurring cellulitis choose to receive monthly antibiotic injections or oral antibiotics one week each month as a preventive measure.

I strongly suggest you stick with one doctor to treat your cellulitis.

