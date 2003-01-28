ROVE SAYS BUSH SENT RIGHT MESSAGE LAST YEAR

A year ago, in his 2002 State of the Union address, President Bush named Iran and North Korea, as well as Iraq, an "axis of evil," a phrase that critics say complicated America's message abroad and alarmed North Korea.

But the president's leading political and policy adviser, Karl Rove, thinks Bush sent just the right message.

Rove told reporters at a recent briefing that the phrase described "the three great challenges that the world faces, and the phrase was accurate."

"Since the North Koreans apparently were working on their nuclear program at the very moment they signed (a nonproliferation) agreement in 1994, I think the only way they could have provoked the Koreans is if they developed a time machine to see into the future," Rove said.

North Korea announced recently it was discarding the 1994 arms nonproliferation agreement and was starting up its own nuclear reactors.

"What the U.S. does may unsettle some of the world," Rove said. "But what America does also tends to have a great positive impact in the world."