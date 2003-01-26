HANDYMAN ADMITS GUILT IN SLAYING OF ELDERLY COUPLE

Robert L. Smith pleaded guilty today to first-degree murder, burglary and weapons charges in the slaying of an elderly East Side couple in their home two years ago.

Still on crutches after his recent hospitalization fora foot infection, Smith, 39, calmly entered the plea before State Supreme Court Justice Ronald H. Tills in the fatal stabbings of Henry J. and Eugenia Kaminski in their Rother Avenue home.

The judge told Smith, a mentally retarded Rother Avenue handyman who had once done work for the elderly couple, that the maximum penalty for the crime was a life term without chance of parole. But the judge did not say what sentence he would impose April 4.

During the brief court proceedings, James P. Harrington, William Easton and Patricia Warth, the attorneys representing Smith, said they had not recommended their client plead guilty as charged after Erie County District Attorney Frank J. Clark's decision not to seek the death penalty.

"This is a decision that he has reached," Harrington told the judge. "We neither recommended it to him(nor) not recommended it."

With Norman Kaminski, the only child of the victims looking on in the courtroom, Tills pressed Smith on whether he had been given medication for his foot condition that might have impaired his ability to make a knowing guilty plea.

Smith calmly told him he is taking "just pain medication for my foot, that's all."

The judge noted that Clark had withdrawn his bid for the death penalty under federal law that prevents capital punishment of the mentally retarded.

Tills stressed that two psychologists who recently examined Smith under his direction had determined that while he is retarded, he is "not severely retarded" and that he intellectually "understood" court proceedings and was mentally fit to stand trial.

While Tills did not make a commitment, veteran court observers said he is likely to impose a life term without a chance for parole. Under the state's capital punishment law, judges are permitted to impose minimum terms of 20 years to life, court officials said.

As Norman Kaminski left the downtown courtroom, he said Smith had "pleaded guilty to what he did. He was guilty. It was the truth."

Deputy District Attorney Frank A. Sedita III and prosecutor Michael Flaherty said they will recommend that Clark urge Tills to impose life without parole.

Since childhood, Smith's IQ has registered in the high 60s or low 70s.

