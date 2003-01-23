MEDICAL GROUP QUITS DEGRAFF FOR UB CLINIC

A family medicine practice based at DeGraff Memorial Hospital for seven years will reopen Monday -- 3 1/2 miles away in the Town of Tonawanda.

DeGraff Family Medicine, a medical practice affiliated with the University at Buffalo, will open its doors Monday at 2447 Sheridan Drive, according to Dr. Thomas C. Rosenthal, chairman of UB's department of family medicine.

The facility is tentatively called UB Family Medicine, the name of the corporation operating it. UB officials said they were surprised and disappointed by DeGraff's decision in November to drop the contract for the family medicine clinic, citing extra costs associated with an academic practice.

The move leaves UB, which has 11 family medicine clinics in Western New York, without a Niagara County clinic, although Rosenthal says the department is exploring options for opening one or two health centers there.

"We haven't given up the fact that we feel there is tremendous need in the county," he said.

As for the new UB clinic, "It may not look like a lot yet, but by next week we'll be open and ready to take care of people," Rosenthal said.

Along with the three-physician medical practice affiliated with the University at Buffalo -- Dr. Steven Cramer, Dr. Andrea Manyon and Dr. Michael Zionts -- comes a nurse practitioner, the head nurse and the clinic administrator from DeGraff Family Medicine. Rosenthal said the group will evaluate plans in about six months and may eventually add more doctors or nurses.

There's no longer any formal affiliation with DeGraff, although the doctors will continue to admit patients there and use its outpatient services. However, he expects the practice will also look to other facilities as it grows and develops in its new community.

"Patients will get to go where they want to go," he said.

The UB practice at DeGraff, with three doctors and one nurse practitioner, serves approximately 4,800 patients and has been growing at a rate of about 50 new patients per month, according to Rosenthal.

DeGraff is bringing in other doctors to fill the gap at the hospital. An internist, Dr. Ghous A. Yasin, will be the lead physician in the new group there. Hospital officials say the new practice will include another internist and a pediatrician.

