Caffe Aroma

957 Elmwood Ave.

3 1/2 pennies (out of four)

"Unexpected deals"

One misconception about the Elmwood area is that everything is pricey. Asking the family back home in South Buffalo to walk the Elmwood Strip with me, for instance, brings the same response: "Oh, but it's sooo expensive." (You have to wonder how they know that since they don't shop or eat on Elmwood.)

Here, though, I must admit I'm no better: I rarely eat on the Strip outside of the usual inexpensive Greek joints. Since Caffe Aroma opened its cozy location at Elmwood and Bidwell, I've stopped in for a weekly treat of its smooth house coffee (the best cup around for me) but haven't dared try out the tempting array of wraps, panini, pizza and salads attractively arranged in baskets - just because it all looks so expensive.

I was wrong. How about a thick piece of frittata with a slice of Italian bread or croissant for $2.95, or an enormous rectangular slice of pizza for $2.75? And, here's the best deal - an all-day "lunch special" available from 11 a.m. until the food runs out, includes a half sandwich (wrap or panini), side salad and beverage for an affordable $4.50. All servings are quite generous.

Multi-lingual brother and amateur chef Ricardo came along on a cold afternoon visit. He's the family expert in homemade Italian food and that is what's served here, but with an added stylish flair (the food is made at Aroma's Williamsville location).

We ordered the lunch special with a turkey and bacon wrap and pasta salad; a slice of spinach pizza and a frittata. With drinks, our bill came to a wonderful cheap eats total of $13.50 (even when we gave in and ordered dessert and more drinks, we were still under $20 - and stuffed).

We went to town on the wrap, served with a colorful pasta salad brimming with unbelievably thick chunks of chicken, roasted red peppers, crisp fresh vegetable pieces and greens and tossed with a light Italian-style dressing.

Our pizza ($2.75) had a thick slab of mozzarella, tomato and spinach. It was a bit greasy, but many call that the mark of great pizza. The frittata was cooked with gorgonzola cheese ("It's Italian blue cheese," Ricardo explained, illustrating exactly why I brought him along), asparagus and tomato. It was dense, yet airy and very tasty.

A variety of desserts start at $3.75 - a great deal considering the large serving sizes. We split a heavenly slice of cassata cake. Delicately testing the three-layer confection, lightly garnished with a cherry and chocolate and nut slivers, Ricardo was delightfully surprised to realize white cake was used instead of angel food. "It's 10 times better than what I make. I'm changing my recipe," Ricardo exclaimed. That is hardy praise.

Caffe Aroma is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays; 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays. Wheelchair access: no stairs, but tight space inside.