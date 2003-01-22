MICHAEL A. BYE, HSBC BANK MANAGER

Michael A. Bye, 58, who was branch manager of the HSBC Bank in Wilson, died Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2003) in Lockport Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born in Lockport and was a graduate of Lockport High School. He also received an associate's degree in business administration from Bryant & Stratton, Clarence.

Bye began his career with Marine Midland Bank in 1964 as an adjuster in the consumer finance division. He was branch manager at the Sanborn branch from 1973 until November 1997, when he became manager of the HSBC branch in Wilson.

He was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church, Ransomville, where he had served on the Catholic Charities committee for several years. He also was a member of Lockport Kiwanis Club and the Sanborn Lions Club, and was a charter member of the Niagara County Central Rotary Club, of which he was treasurer for many terms.

Bye was past president, chief and life member of Cambria Volunteer Fire Company, and a life member of the Western New York Volunteer Firemen's Association. He was also a member of the Eastern Way Niagara Chamber of Commerce, a board member of Niagara County Girl Scouts, and had been involved with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 8, Cambria.

An active volunteer, he had also been associated with Habitat for Humanity, Channel 17 Auction, United Way of Niagara, and served as a Junior Achievement instructor.

Bye enjoyed reading about and researching the Civil War era.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffery of Palmyra and Jerry of Thurmont, Md.; two daughters, Kelly of Rochester and Karri Wilk of Crystal Lake, Ill.; his mother, Mable of Lockport; two brothers, Thomas of Detroit and Stephen of Lockport; two sisters, Joan Dengler of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Sue Cain of Lockport; and three grandsons.

Prayers will be offered at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in Rhoney Funeral Home, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in Immaculate Conception Church, 4671 Townline Road, Ransomville. Burial will be in North Ridge Cemetery, Cambria.

[Kowalik].