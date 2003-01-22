CRIME SCENE CLUES SOLVE HIT-RUN

It was a crime a scene straight out of the television show "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."

When Town of Tonawanda police responded to the scene of a hit-and-run accident Dec. 20 on Delaware Avenue, they found the body of a 71-year-old man and an eyewitness who thought she saw a gray car.

They also had a cupful of broken glass, five or six small shards from a smashed headlight.

That broken glass -- and a lot of painstaking detective work -- helped town police find their suspect. Tuesday, they charged Aleksey Denisovich, 18, of Amherst, with a felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and with driving with a suspended license.

Police used the same formula that has made "CSI" such a popular television show: a small amount of scientific evidence mixed with a heavy dose of exhaustive police work.

"You see a lot of it on TV, but it's not as easy to solve (in real life)," Lt. Stephen Caruana said. "They do it in an hour. We were lucky on this one and did it in 30 days."

The case did not look so promising on the night of Dec. 20, after Stephen Samol, 71, was struck and killed trying to cross Delaware Avenue, from the nursing facility where he lived to a restaurant where he enjoyed watching Buffalo Sabres games on television.

"Right from the beginning, we had no leads," Caruana said. "Nobody could give us a make or a model or anything. We just hoped somebody would step forward."

The evidence did.

Though police would not provide all the details of their investigation, the probe clearly extended to the Central Police Services and State Police laboratories, Department of Motor Vehicles records, local body shops, foreign car dealers and even an out-of-state headlight distributor.

Detective Brian Moline took the glass shards from the scene and was able to find a couple of letters that indicated the headlight might have come from a foreign car.

The State Police lab referred him to a headlight distributor in Maryland, who thought that the glass came from an early 1990s Audi or Volkswagen.

Detective William Krier showed photos of the headlight glass to local car dealers, who said the vehicle was a 1993, 1994 or 1995 Audi.

Detectives then used state records to narrow the list of such vehicles registered in the area to about 15.

Other investigators, meanwhile, visited local body shops and ultimately located someone who had heard about damage to a similar car, supposedly caused by striking a deer.

The last name of that driver matched one of the names found on the state motor vehicles list.

Detectives found the car, examined the damage and interviewed the young man accused of driving the hit-and-run vehicle, which turned out to be a gray 1993 Audi.

Tuesday, they filed the charges against Denisovich.

"Detectives working on this case looked at every minute piece of evidence and wouldn't put it down," Assistant Police Chief Kenneth F. Czubaj said. "You get a lot of satisfaction solving a case like this, with very little evidence."

