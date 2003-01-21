COUNCIL PROPOSES CHANGES TO FIRE COMPANIES

The Tonawanda Common Council met with the presidents of its respective fire companies Tuesday to discuss the possibility of moving one company.

The meeting was the first official discussion between the city and its firefighters on closing the Delaware Hose Fire Hall and moving the company to the department's headquarters on William Street. Currently the building is host to the Union Hook and National fire companies.

"The Council has made no decision to close any firehouse," said Council President Carleton Zeisz. He estimates closing the Delaware Hose Fire Hall would save the city about $35,000 a year, in addition to the revenue generated by selling the property and putting it back on the tax rolls.

Flanked by many of the city's volunteer and paid firefighters, the four company presidents were willing to hear what the Council had to say but were hesitant about the plan.

According to the president of the National Fire Company, Thomas Newman, it would be difficult to schedule meetings and other social events in the firehouse with three different companies there.

"Getting along is not an issue," he said. "They just wouldn't have their own private space. It's like living inside somebody else's house. I think it would be detrimental to the company."

A firefighter who also attended the meeting said the move would increase response times by the department, but Fire Chief Thomas Miller disputed that by noting Tonawanda is a small community and responses would be quick regardless. Miller cited the department's ongoing problems with manpower and budgetary concerns as the primary catalyst for these discussions.

"There have been many changes in the fire companies over the years," he said. "We have to take a serious look at where we're going."

Delaware Hose President Michael Seal said he was not sure how the discussion was going or where it was headed.

"I don't think (the fire companies there) will have open arms to welcome us," he said, noting the "private club" nature of the companies.

While firefighters complained there is no room for an additional company within the building, Zeisz said the city hopes to renovate and build additions to the existing headquarters building, but wasn't sure when exactly that would happen. He also mentioned an estimated price tag of $3 million for renovations, saying the plan is not realistic at this point.

Mayor Jack Gallagher is working with Miller on moving the Delaware Hose Company. Zeisz said if the company ultimately moves, the Council would push to sell the building.

During the regular meeting, the Council received news that the city has been approved for two community block grants from Erie County, totaling $180,000. The two projects are to improve the sidewalks throughout Clinton Park and the intersection at Stark and Douglas streets.

However, Tonawanda was denied a $125,000 matching funds grant from the state to help close a section of Young Street from Main to Delaware. Gallagher had hoped to convert the closed section to an expanded Gateway Harbor park but doesn't believe it will happen any time soon without another funding source.

"With the tight dollar situation we are in, it would be very difficult to justify that," the mayor said. "We'll have to address that situation and look at it another way."