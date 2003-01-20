APPEAL OF MAN SERVING LIFE FOR KILLING TROOPER REJECTED

A decision from U.S. District Court has denied a Dayton man an appeal of the life sentence he is serving for shooting a state trooper.

James J. Swan, 52, was convicted of the shotgun death of Trooper Gary Kubasiak of Gowanda on Aug. 30, 1982, at Swan's home on Route 62.

Following a jury trial in 1988 in Cattaraugus County Court, Swan was found guilty of first-degree murder before Judge James F. Crowley.

Swan sought an appeal on the basis that his murder conviction was unconstitutionally obtained.

In his decision, Judge Charles J. Siragusa said that Swan failed to file an appeal in a timely manner following his sentencing, waiting until 176 days after the limitation period expired.

He also noted that Swan failed to identify any "extraordinary circumstances which made it impossible to file within the time period. While petitioner (Swan) alleges that he has suffered from mental disease and psychological problems for years and was under powerful medication during the trial, he does not argue that his mental condition contributed to the delay . . . and has failed to provide a basis for the court to extend the limitations period."

Siragusa also said Swan "failed to make a substantial showing of the denial of his constitutional right and the court denies a certificate of appealability."

The State Court of Appeals denied permission for appeals for two men whose sentences in Cattaraugus County Court previously were affirmed by the State Supreme Court's Appellate Division.

Robert S. Forshey, 42, of Hinsdale, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance in November 1999 in Hinsdale.

Forshey was sentenced Jan. 16, 2001, as a second felony offender to two concurrent prison terms of six to 12 years.

Joseph E. Aleksandrowicz, 41, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree grand larceny May 22, 2000, in South Valley involving the theft of boat parts from a marina.

On Aug. 6, 2000, Aleksandrowicz was sentenced to two concurrent prison terms of two to six years and restitution for the stolen items.

Another decision from the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court affirms the County Court conviction of John W. Palmer, 53, of Olean, who pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated Dec. 8, 1999. At the time, he was serving a five-year probation sentence for a previous DWI conviction.

On Jan. 8, 2001, Palmer was sentenced to serve two consecutive one-year terms in the county jail and fined $4,000.