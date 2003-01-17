Queen Latifah sentenced ...

Rapper-actress Queen Latifah, a Golden Globe Awards nominee for her role as a jailhouse monarch in "Chicago," won't be headed to the slammer after copping to a reckless-driving charge stemming from a November traffic stop. In exchange, Hollywood prosecutors dropped two misdemeanor drunken-driving counts Wednesday. She was sentenced to three years probation and must pay a $300 fine and participate in an alcohol education program.

Jacko's for the birds ...

That wacky Michael Jackson. After arriving two hours late -- with six security guards -- for a recent appointment with a real estate agent to tour a $45 million beachfront mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., the pop singer seemed more interested in the seagulls than the property, reports the agent, Nadine House. "He was calling the birds, running around in the yard after them," she said. "He would then laugh and say, 'I'm sorry.'"

Caroline to the rescue ...

Thanks to the efforts of New York City's chief school fund-raiser -- Caroline Kennedy -- the schools in the Big Apple are getting $1 million in scholarships, materials and staff hours through a partnership with the History Channel. The arrangement is the first of its kind to be announced since Kennedy, daughter of President John F. Kennedy, was appointed chief executive of the Office of Strategic Partnerships by schools chancellor Joel Klein last fall.

"In our family, history was not just names and dates but really the stories of men and women who built our country and the kind of challenges they faced and the dreams that they dreamed," Kennedy said.

In love with himself ...

Mel Brooks is writing his memoirs. He thinks you should read them.

"I have always been a huge admirer of my own work. I'm one of the funniest and most entertaining writers I know," Brooks said in a statement Wednesday from HarperEntertainment, an imprint of HarperCollins that will publish the book next year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The book will be an "anecdotal memoir" focused on Brooks' five decades in show business. His many credits include writing for Sid Caesar's "Your Show of Shows," teaming with Carl Reiner for "The 2,000 Year Old Man" comedy records and making films such as "The Producers" and "Blazing Saddles."

Brooks, 76, has won virtually every show business award, including the Grammy, the Emmy, the Oscar and the Tony, for the Broadway musical of "The Producers."