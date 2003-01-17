EX-FINANCIAL ADVISER GETS PRISON TERM

Mark Pepe, a once-prominent local financial planner, has been sentenced to 3 1/3 to 10 years in state prison and warned that he faces another five to 15 years if he fails to eventually repay an estimated $750,000 to $1 million he bilked from more than a dozen victims.

Visibly upset at only $55,000 in restitution, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. warned Pepe -- jailed since Oct. 18 -- that he faces more prison time should he fail to begin making further restitution payments within a year after his current prison term ends.

After apologizing to about a half-dozen of Pepe's victims who attended Wednesday's proceeding, the judge also told Pepe, 44, to "think about the fact that (he) abandoned" his two young daughters and now won't see either finish grade and high school.

June 20, Pepe pleaded guilty to grand larceny and scheme to defraud charges. He bilked investors out of about $650,000, but on Wednesday, prosecutors told the judge his fraud may have reached $1 million.

Pepe is a former associate of West Seneca's Asset Management Group. According to court records, he used client funds for personal reasons, and to cover a bank overdraft, from about Sept. 29, 1995, to Feb. 14, 2000.

Kloch also ordered an additional restitution hearing after being told by state and county prosecutors that in addition to a $275,000 civil judgment lodged against Pepe in Chemung County about three months ago, he may have bilked former investment clients of up to $1 million.

Pepe told the judge he had prayed that he would spare him a long prison term so he could begin efforts to repay all the money he stole from his clients. He did not disclose what he did with the money.

"I realized my mistakes and failings and am truly sorry," Pepe said.

Assistant State Attorney General Diane M. LaVallee said she expects to give partial payments from the $55,000 to all of Pepe's known victims or their survivors within about a week.

Joseph M. LaTona, Pepe's attorney, conceded that his client faces at least another three years behind bars before he is even eligible for parole consideration.

During the sentencing proceedings it was disclosed that Pepe had been the subject of an investigation last year by the state attorney general's office, the Erie County district attorney's office and the U.S. attorney's office, but federal prosecutors deferred to a state case.

Pepe, who is in Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden, will be transferred to a state prison within weeks, court officials said.

