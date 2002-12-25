UPSTATE STORM RELENTS, LETS TRAVEL RESUME

After a brilliant white Christmas in upstate New York, a Nor'easter waned in time for commuters and travelers to return to work today in up to 3 feet of snow in the Mohawk Valley.

The storm, blamed for one fatality in the state and 19 others since Monday from the Plains to the Northeast, dropped swaths of deep snow on Christmas that shut down more than 100 miles of the Thruway from Syracuse to Amsterdam, canceled flights and cut power to thousands on Christmas night.

Snowfall faded early today across the state. "There should be no snow falling when the commute starts," said George Maglaras, a meteorologist.

Snow also fell across the Buffalo Niagara region Wednesday, but without the paralyzing effects of a year ago when nearly 2 feet of snow blanketed the area on Christmas Eve.

Less than half of last year's contingent of 50 to 60 snowplows and trucks were called into service Wednesday to clear Buffalo's main streets, according to Deputy Streets Commissioner Paul Sullivan.

At the Broadway Garage, dispatcher Richard C. Nagel spent part of Wednesday morning answering residents' calls about when a plow truck might be coming down their street, but the pace of action was nothing compared with last year.

Having less traffic on the road because of the holiday also helped the Streets Division crews Wednesday. Nagel said crews were working around the clock to clear all the city's main and secondary streets before proceeding with the side streets today.

Slightly less than 8 inches of snow had fallen at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Unlike the lake effect snowstorms that usually blanket the area, Wednesday's snowfall was part of a large and complex low pressure system the moved up over the Ohio Valley on Monday. That system was responsible for dumping snow along a wide swath of the Northeast.

Several hundred travelers found themselves stranded at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday after heavy snows closed both John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York. Delays also were occurring at Newark International.

A 103-mile stretch of the Thruway between Syracuse and Amsterdam was shut Wednesday night because plows couldn't keep up. After more than 200 vehicles raced snowfall to keep the roads clean, the Thruway reopened after midnight, state police said.

In Madison County, deputies said one person was killed and three others injured in a three-car accident blamed on slippery conditions on Route 31 in Lenox, about 20 miles east of Syracuse.

Albany International Airport braced for an especially busy day after airlines canceled almost all flights Wednesday evening and many early today.

Rapid snowfall and less than a quarter-mile of visibility in some areas meant travelers trekked home or checked into hotels, leaving many bleary passengers to wake up on airport cots after Christmas night.

The Mohawk Valley was blanketed with up to 36 inches of snow Wednesday that fell as fast as 5 inches per hour.

The snowfall total in Albany reached 19.2 inches at midnight, breaking the 1978 record of 11.8 inches, the Weather Service said.

Dozens of municipalities declared snow emergencies, and the city and county of Schenectady and the town of Catskill declared states of emergency, along with Otsego, Delaware and Herkimer counties.

About 2,600 Niagara Mohawk customers in eastern New York and 600 Central Hudson Gas & Electric customers in the Hudson Valley were without power but were expected to have service restored today.

About 5,000 people were left without power in Auburn, but the New York State Electric and Gas Corp. said the electricity should be back on later today.

Rochester was blanketed by up to a foot of snow.

