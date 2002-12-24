DRAINING A CYST THAT CONTAINS FLUID

Q: I was told that I have a Baker's cyst on the back of my knee. The doctor told me I had to have it drained, but I'm afraid of being cut open. What do you advise?

A: We commonly think of a cyst as being a separate pocket of fluid or pus unattached to anything else. A Baker's cyst does contain fluid, but it is an out-pouching from the knee joint.

Baker's cysts are a form of bursitis or inflammation of a bursa, which is a flat, fluid-filled sac that acts as a cushion to reduce friction in areas where skin, muscles, tendons and ligaments rub over bones. In doing so, they make normal joint movements possible.

A Baker's cyst results from inflammation of the bursa associated with the attachment of the gastrocnemius muscle above the knee. This is the muscle that forms the greater part of the calf of the leg.

The standard treatment for a Baker's cyst is to drain it. Draining can be easily done by aspiration, in which a needle is inserted through the skin into the bursa and the excess fluid is sucked out. This doesn't require cutting your skin.

If the fluid in the Baker's cyst is infected (it rarely is), then antibiotics need to be given after the pus is removed.

While getting treatment for this cyst, try to find out what caused it in the first place. It's possible that poor posture, ill-fitting shoes or misalignment of the bones could make your bursitis keep recurring.