Lee Ann Rayburn, 44, died Monday (Dec. 23, 2002) in her Canandaigua home after battling breast cancer for five years.

The former Lee Ann Leslie, a Buffalo native, graduated from Mount Mercy Academy in 1976 and moved to Canandaigua two years later.

Mrs. Rayburn was an active volunteer in her community. She volunteered at Thompson Hospital, Sands Cancer Center, the American Cancer Society, Reach to Recovery, Camp Good Days and Special Times, the Canandaigua Youth Theater and the Women's Resource Center. She began many fund-raising events after her cancer diagnosis.

She previously worked in the mammography unit at Thompson Hospital as a secretary and also as recreational coordinator for patients.

Survivors include her husband, Peter; a son, Joshua of Canandaigua; a daughter, Angela Cristantello of Canandaigua; her parents, Martin and Jean Leslie of Buffalo; a brother, Dan Leslie of the Town of Tonawanda; and a sister, Linda Hosken of Buffalo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Church, Canandaigua, preceded by prayers at 9 in Fuller Funeral Home, 190 Buffalo St., Canandaigua. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua.

